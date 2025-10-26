Knicks’ backup point guard solution is emerging from the trenches

The New York Knicks didn’t expect to lose Malcolm Brogdon this soon. His sudden retirement left a hole in the second unit — a steady veteran presence and a true secondary ball handler behind Jalen Brunson.

But as the new season tips off, it looks like they’ve already found a solution. Tyler Kolek has arrived, and he’s wasting no time proving he belongs.

Tyler Kolek finding his rhythm early

Through two games, the former second-round pick has quietly pieced together an impressive start. Kolek has nine points, six assists, and steady defensive contributions in just over 13 minutes per night. His impact isn’t measured in volume but in control — a calm, unhurried rhythm that keeps the offense organized when Brunson rests.

“I’m just trying to set up the offense and do what I’m asked by Coach,” Kolek told the New York Post after Saturday’s practice in Tarrytown. “Cam Payne last year actually taught me something. He was the backup last year and just kind of learned from him.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That student mentality is paying off. Kolek doesn’t try to be Brunson — he’s not looking to score 20 off the Knicks’ bench — but he changes the pace, reads defenses, and gets teammates moving in sync. His feel for the game stands out, and you can see why Mike Brown trusts him so early.

A natural fit in Mike Brown’s system

Brown has emphasized structure and ball movement since taking over as head coach, and Kolek fits perfectly into that mold. “He can play-make for himself, for others. He gets us organized,” Brown said after Friday’s win. “He had a really good game defensively… During the first stretch, he was really good offensively.”

It’s rare for a rookie to earn that kind of praise in his first week, especially from a coach as detail-oriented as Brown. Kolek’s ability to process the game — watching, adjusting, and executing — has made him a stabilizing force.

As he put it himself: “When you get into the game, you want to change it in some way. You want to change the speed or get the ball moving… you have the first quarter or whatever it is to really watch and dissect what the other team is doing.”

That kind of maturity isn’t typical for a 24-year-old just two games into his career.

The floor general the second unit needed

The Knicks are deeper than ever, with scorers like Jordan Clarkson and Mikal Bridges often sharing the floor with the second unit. That makes Kolek’s role even more important — someone has to get those players the ball in their spots.

So far, he’s done exactly that. The game slows down when Kolek’s on the floor, not in a bad way, but in the way a conductor steadies an orchestra before a crescendo. He’s not the loudest piece in the rotation, but he makes everything sound better.

And for a team built on structure and chemistry, that might be exactly what New York needs.

