Knicks are trying to hit the jackpot with Barcelona big man

The New York Knicks are quietly setting the stage for a low-risk, high-reward experiment as the offseason takes shape.

With limited flexibility and an expensive core in place, uncovering value from unexpected places has become a necessity, not a luxury.

That’s where 20-year-old James Nnaji enters the picture — a name most fans haven’t heard, but one the Knicks are seriously considering.

Nnaji’s surprise move opens the door

James Nnaji has officially notified Barcelona that he intends to pursue an NBA future with the New York Knicks.

He’ll join the team’s Summer League squad in Las Vegas, where he’ll get a chance to fight for a roster spot in training camp, according to the New York Post.

Originally drafted 31st overall in 2023 by the Charlotte Hornets, Nnaji stayed in Europe to continue developing with more consistent playing time.

Last season, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds with Girona, showing flashes of rim protection and physical interior play.

At 7 feet tall and 250 pounds, he fits the physical mold of an NBA center with a strong base and explosive leaping ability.

Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Why the Knicks are watching closely

The Knicks have serious frontcourt talent with Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Ariel Hukporti in the mix for minutes.

However, they’re expected to lose Precious Achiuwa in free agency and need one more piece who can bang inside and protect the rim.

Nnaji might not be a polished product, but his defensive instincts and frame could make him an interesting depth option long-term.

It’s the kind of move that allows New York to stay under budget while still betting on upside at a position of need.

A battle worth watching in Vegas

Nnaji’s Summer League performance will likely dictate everything about his NBA future and whether he stays stateside for good.

“Hopefully after [the Summer League], we can reach an agreement,” said his agent Gerard Raventos. “That’s the plan, from both sides.”

He added, “It’s 50/50, it depends how he does. He’s coming in great shape. … Everything will be based on his performances.”

For Nnaji, this is a high-stakes audition — the kind that’s made and broken NBA careers in just a few short games.

The Knicks don’t need him to be a star, but if he proves competent in drop coverage and sets hard screens, he’ll get noticed.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Knicks are banking on depth and development

Depth wins championships, and after injuries cut into New York’s rotation last postseason, it’s a lesson they haven’t forgotten.

Signing veterans on minimum deals is one path, but uncovering international value — especially in the Summer League — is another.

Nnaji could become this offseason’s Hartenstein: a lesser-known big who turns out to be an invaluable part of the rotation — though, high unlikely.

At the very least, he adds another layer of competition in camp, which is something the team’s new head coach will appreciate, whoever that may be.

