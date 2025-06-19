Former Knicks assistant unlikely to become next head coach

As the New York Knicks continue their search for a new head coach, their options have become clearer. So far, they have formally interviewed both Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown while also expressing interest in other candidates.

Johnnie Bryant is unlikely to become the next Knicks head coach

However, one potential candidate seems to be essentially ruled out. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, it is not likely that former Knicks associate head coach and current Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant will become the next head coach for New York.

“I just heard last week that with Johnnie it was more of a longer shot there,” Begley said. “When you talk about the coaches who have been in, or will be in, for interviews, I think those are the guys that have much higher odds at landing this thing than Johnnie Bryant.”

Bryant was heavily rumored as a candidate shortly after Tom Thibodeau was fired, thanks to his ties with the organization. Bryant was the Knicks’ associate head coach under Thibodeau from 2020-24 and held the same role under Kenny Atkinson with the Cavaliers this past season.

The Knicks are looking for an experienced coach

The Knicks are eyeing experienced coaches who can lead them to a potential NBA title. They are coming off their best season in over 25 years and are ready to take the next step towards becoming a championship team.

While it is not completely ruled out that Bryant will become the next head coach, it is highly unlikely that they will turn to him unless the options become thin.