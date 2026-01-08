The NBA trade deadline is about a month away, and the New York Knicks could be a relatively active team in the trade market this year. One of their biggest weaknesses is the bench, and they need more point-of-attack defenders to become a better team defensively.

Knicks are showing interest in Jose Alvarado

There is a player that the team is showing interest in who fits that bill. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, the Knicks are interested in New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado.

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

“New York, per league sources, has shown interest in the feisty guard. Alvarado really applies pressure on ballhandlers night in and night out. He’s one of those infectious players, similar to Hart, whose plays radiate throughout the rest of the group,” Edwards wrote.

Alvarado would be a welcome addition for his hard-nosed defense and his ability to run an offense. This season, he is averaging 7.9 points and 3.3 assists in 35 games off the bench for the Pelicans, who have struggled mightily with an 8-31 record, and could sell off some of their top players.

Alvarado could provide great energy for the bench

The Knicks need more physicality and defense off the bench. Miles McBride has provided most of that this season, but he has also dealt with injuries that have kept him off the floor. Additionally, McBride is better suited as a shooting guard, as opposed to running the offense at the point guard position.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Alvarado could be a really solid fit at a fairly cheap price. The downside to him is that he is rather short, listed at just 6’0”, but his energy could be infectious on the court and lead to more hustle on the defensive side for the Knicks as a whole.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what the Knicks will be willing to give up to land Alvarado. They have a few young pieces that they can dangle in a trade, but they have to ensure they make the right decision before pulling the trigger.