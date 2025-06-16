Knicks are being completely embaressed in their head coaching search

The New York Knicks are deep into their search for a new head coach, but not everyone is taking their calls seriously.

What began as a wide-reaching effort to pry a sitting coach away from another team has met resistance at nearly every turn.

In some cases, front offices didn’t just decline the request — they ended the conversation with frustration and a flat-out no.

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, some teams even used profanity when rejecting the Knicks’ approach, underscoring how tense negotiations have become.

“Teams would just hang up. Some would say no—and then hang up. In other situations, there was profanity involved. You know—some literal ‘F— no’ responses.” – Via the Rich Eisen Show.

It’s a clear signal: The Knicks aren’t just hunting for a new coach — they’re pushing buttons around the league in the process.

Multiple big-name rejections define the early search

New York reportedly attempted to request interviews with Jason Kidd, Ime Udoka, Chris Finch, Quin Snyder, and Billy Donovan.

All five teams shut the door on those conversations, with some offering no room for discussion and others hanging up mid-call.

It was a sharp and decisive response from franchises protective of their coaching assets, especially as the offseason gets underway.

The Knicks may have underestimated how tightly other teams are holding onto their head coaches — especially ones still in playoff contention.

It’s not that New York isn’t an appealing job, but timing and team dynamics made most of these attempts non-starters.

The focus now shifts to two experienced candidates

With current head coaches out of reach, the Knicks are now zeroing in on a pair of former NBA coaches.

Taylor Jenkins, who recently parted ways with the Memphis Grizzlies, is expected to interview with the team soon.

Jenkins brings a strong developmental background and helped elevate Memphis before injuries derailed their progress last season.

The Knicks are also reportedly preparing to interview former Kings and Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown in the coming days.

Brown’s experience, especially defensively, might appeal to a Knicks roster that already plays with intensity but needs tactical upgrades.

Both Jenkins and Brown offer legitimate experience and could bring structure without completely overhauling the Knicks’ identity.

Knicks’ aggressive approach reveals urgency from the front office

The fact that New York is contacting so many current coaches shows just how urgent this search has become.

Tom Thibodeau’s exit signaled a shift toward new leadership — possibly someone more flexible with rotations and player development.

Yet the Knicks don’t seem to have a singular vision, which is why they’ve cast such a wide net across the league.

There’s clear pressure to get this right, especially after their promising postseason run ended in disappointment due to exhaustion and injuries.

While some teams may have been annoyed by the Knicks’ persistence, it also shows a franchise determined to elevate to the next level.

At some point, they’ll need to narrow the focus and find a voice that can build on what Thibodeau started without repeating the same mistakes.

