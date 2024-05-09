Knicks rule out OG Anunoby for Game 3 with hamstring strain, Brunson questionable

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Amidst their big win in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, the New York Knicks also suffered a concerning loss to their lineup. OG Anunoby was in the midst of a career-defining performance before suffering a hamstring injury in the third quarter that kept him sidelined for the rest of the game. Concern has grown as the Knicks have already ruled Anunoby out for Game 3 with what is described as a “left hamstring strain,” according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Knicks will be without OG Anunoby in Game 3

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) in the third quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Anunoby’s absence from the lineup in Game 3 will be a major loss. The 6-foot-7 forward was turning in a stellar performance prior to his injury, going 10-19 from the field for 28 points, four boards, and three rebounds in 28 minutes played.

The value Anunoby provides to the Knicks cannot be understated. Since trading for Anunoby, the Knicks have a 26-5 record with him in the lineup (regular and postseason included). Their season record without him in the lineup is 30-29. Head coach Tom Thibodeau will need to carefully adjust the lineup to account for Anunoby’s absence if he wants to steal a game on the road in Indiana.

It’s unknown for how long Anunoby will be out of the lineup. He has already been ruled out for Game 3 but could possibly be out for longer.

Jalen Brunson listed as questionable for Game 3

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates in the fourth quarter after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to having already ruled out Anunoby, the Knicks have listed superstar guard Jalen Brunson as questionable. Brunson injured his foot in the first half of Game 2 and missed the entirety of the second quarter. He eventually returned and finished the game with 29 points and five assists, but is in danger of missing Game 3.

The Knicks and Pacers will face off in Indiana for this crucial third game of the series on Friday night at 7 p.m. EST. If Thibodeau’s unit can steal a win on the road without Anunoby in the lineup, it would go a long way toward potentially advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.