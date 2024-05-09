Studs and Duds: Knicks battle through injuries to take a 2-0 series lead over Pacers

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

It seems with every obstacle, the New York Knicks are getting better. Hosting the Indians Pacers in Game 2, Jalen Brunson and company beat the allegations with a masterful performance down the stretch. Injuries to both Brunson and Anunoby amid the game had Knicks fans on the edge of their seats when ultimately, it was New York standing tall behind the tremendous depth the Knicks possess. The supporting cast stepped up tremendously in both players’ absence and ultimately secured the victory with a final score of 121-130 in favor of New York.

Studs: Josh Hart runs a marathon

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The human utility belt, Josh Hart has been running through walls for the Knicks this entire playoffs. Hart has played 374 out of 384 possible minutes during this playoff run. In doing so, he has played back-to-back 48-minute games. That doesn’t seem real, yet Hart has 48 minutes logged in his last two games, and his impact in both games shows the level of grit and tenacity that exists within him.

In both full games combined, Hart is averaging 21.5 points, 14 rebounds, and 7.5 assists. When asked about his unorthodox workload, Hart said, “Thibs always asks me if I need [a break], and I always tell him no. It’s something I want to do.”

The mentality of Hart in these playoffs and his dedication to the New York Knicks will make a legend out of Hart in the Big Apple. He and the entire rotation fit the New York Knicks culture to the final sentiment and embody what the city is all about.

Studs: OG Anunoby masterclass

This star in the making is the Anunoby who signed to play for the New York Knicks. Truly Embracing his role with extended touches and more offensive production to match the stellar defensive performance he has every game out.

In Game 2, Anunoby scored a playoff-high 28 points in 28 minutes with four made threes in the contest. Unfortunately, late in the third quarter, Anunoby tweaked his hamstring and was seen laboring to the degree he couldn’t run back up the floor. Proper precautions should be in play for Anunoby, expecting him to miss a few games to recover would be in the Knicks’ best interest as they sit comfortably with a 2-0 lead.

The Knicks can defeat this Pacers team without OG, but looking forward, he would be essential to a standoff against the Boston Celtics or Cleveland Cavaliers. New York now moves to 26-5 in games that Anunoby has played since being traded to the Knicks.

Studs: The Big Ragu

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) looks to drive past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) in the fourth quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The perception of playoff DiVincenzo is altering in real time. Following a tough first-round series, Donte has stepped up to be what we saw all regular season for the Knicks. The 28-point performance in Game 2 marks the third straight 20-point game for DiVincenzo. In Games 1&2 combined in this second round, DiVincenzo is averaging 26.5 points with 11 threes made.

The trio of Brunson, Anunoby, and DiVincenzo marks just the second time in franchise history the Knicks have had three players score 25+ PTS in a playoff game. This hasn’t happened in over 50 years, and the history-making occasion has the Knicks only two wins away from the Eastern Conference Finals.

Studs: Jalen Brunson: The best of the rest

May 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates in the fourth quarter after scoring against the Indiana Pacers during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks tend to bring fans on a roller coaster of emotions, and Jalen Brunson, heading to the locker room late in the first quarter, took the air out of Madison Square Garden. 54 years ago, the famous ‘Willis Reed’ game took place, and once again in the present day, the arrival of Brunson after halftime set the Garden ablaze.

A hurt and hobbled Brunson returned to score 24 points in the second half, ultimately putting the Pacers away on one foot in demoralizing fashion.

The fourth-quarter heroics from the Wildcat trio of Brunson, Hart, and Donte were the saving grace. As Brunson scored 14 in the fourth, it was a three from DiVincenzo, assisted by Hart, that was the dagger with 1:33 left to play.

Duds: Injuries are holding the Knicks back

The Knicks have already been without Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson for extended time. Now, with no Bogdanovic as well, seeing a hobbled Brunson in the first quarter and Anunoby in the third, reality came fast to those realizing what the Knicks’ chances of winning are without either one of Brunson and Anunoby.

This duo is the most important combination of players the Knicks possess, and in time, the two-man game from both will be New York’s anchor. Until that is clear-cut, cementing themselves in these playoffs looks to be the goal for both players. Downplaying their injuries and staying with a tenacious mindset makes all the difference, but proper precaution should be valued going forward with a 2-0 series lead over the Indiana Pacers.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Pacers

There is a perception growing outside of New York regarding the Knicks that people love to hate. Madison Square Garden in the playoffs is an experience on its own, and the culture that resides in New York City is unlike any in the entire association.

These attributes paired with a great team, cultivated countless memories, adding one with Reggie Miller court-side in Game 2, the local Knicks fan broke out in unison to chant unsportsmanlike words at the Pacers legend on the sideline:

Looking ahead the Knicks now take the series on the road in what will be a hostile Game 3. Up 2-0 going into Indy, this series would be brilliant in a sweep, but with the injuries and ailments to New York, if it goes five games, that would be no surprise. The Pacers’ youth and lack of execution down the stretch will ultimately be the downfall of this young Pacers squad.