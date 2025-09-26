Knicks already considering reduced playing time for oft-injured center

The New York Knicks are preparing for the 2025–26 season with a cautious plan for Mitchell Robinson. While the veteran center is fully healthy entering training camp, the team is already weighing the possibility of reducing his playing time and holding him out of back-to-back games. It’s a proactive approach designed to protect Robinson’s health as he enters the final year of his four-year, $60 million extension.

Robinson’s value when healthy

When Robinson is at full strength, he remains one of the NBA’s best defensive big men. His ability to anchor the paint, erase mistakes on the perimeter, and control the glass has made him a difference-maker for the Knicks since the day he entered the league. Last season, in limited action due to recurring injuries, Robinson still managed to average nearly two blocks per game while altering countless shots inside.

At 7-feet tall with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Robinson’s defensive presence is something New York can’t easily replicate. The challenge has always been keeping him on the floor. Injuries have slowed his progress throughout his career, from foot problems to ankle surgeries, and the Knicks clearly don’t want to push him beyond his limits in a season where they have championship aspirations.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Yabusele factor

Part of the reason the Knicks can afford to take a conservative approach is the addition of Guerschon Yabusele. Signed this offseason to provide frontcourt depth, Yabusele offers the team a versatile big who can soak up minutes when Robinson rests. He isn’t the same level of rim protector, but he brings energy, rebounding, and a willingness to do the dirty work in the paint.

Having Yabusele alongside Karl-Anthony Towns gives the Knicks a trio of serviceable big men, which allows head coach Mike Brown to manage Robinson’s minutes carefully. For New York, this is about balancing immediate production with long-term availability.

A contract year with high stakes

Robinson’s health is not just a team concern — it’s a personal one. This season marks the final year of his four-year, $60 million contract, carrying a $13 million cap hit. How he holds up physically will have a direct impact on his market value next summer.

If Robinson can stay healthy and show he can be reliable through a managed workload, he’ll position himself for another lucrative deal, either with the Knicks or elsewhere. But if injuries resurface, it could complicate his future in a league that’s moving toward big men who can stay on the floor consistently.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Why the Knicks need him in the postseason

The Knicks don’t need Robinson to play 82 games. What they need is for him to be healthy when the playoffs arrive. His ability to neutralize interior scorers, protect the rim, and dominate the offensive glass is something few centers in the league can replicate. In a potential postseason matchup with teams like Boston or Milwaukee, Robinson’s presence could swing a series.

It’s a reminder that this decision isn’t about taking away from Robinson’s role but about ensuring his body holds up when it matters most.

Balancing act ahead

The Knicks have one of their deepest rosters in years, and that depth gives them flexibility. With Yabusele, KAT, and even smaller-ball lineups available, they can afford to be cautious with Robinson. Still, there’s no denying that at his best, he elevates the defense in a way no one else on the roster can.

For now, the Knicks appear intent on striking a balance — keeping Robinson healthy, maximizing his impact, and ensuring his contract year showcases the very best version of him.