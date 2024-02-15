Knicks All-Star target will ‘no doubt’ be up for grabs this offseason according to NBA insider

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks want Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star Donovan Mitchell at Madison Square Garden in a home jersey. Mitchell, who is leading the way for a Cavaliers team that has won 18 of their last 20 games, has roots in New York City and a lengthy record of rumors tying him to the franchise once his contract expires.

Knicks: NBA execs are convinced that Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell will hit free agency in 2025

The Ringer’s Howard Beck reports that executives around the league are sold on Mitchell departing from Cleveland after next season, giving the Knicks a chance to make up for not going after Mitchell at this year’s trade deadline to pair with Jalen Brunson in their backcourt, saying:

“There’s no doubt he’s leaving once his contract ends,” Beck said without any gray area.

Back in October, Mitchell forewent a contract extension with the Cavaliers, citing his opportunity to do so this coming Summer as a reason why he opted to remain flexible in his commitments, per CBS Sports. It has also been reported that Mitchell will be in line for roughly $260 million from the Cavs in the Summer of 2025.

What would the Knicks need to do in order to acquire Mitchell in 2025?

The Knicks are all in on making their roster as championship-ready as possible. After the 2024-25 season as it currently stands, they’ll have $142.86 million on their books to carry over into the next year, all of which comes from their starters and four key reserves. Some adjustments will need to be made for the Knicks to position themselves to chase Mitchell once that time comes.

For now, the rumblings from executives should come as positive news for the Knicks and a major development for president Leon Rose to keep a watchful eye on. If New York and Cleveland both bottom out in this year’s playoffs, the stage will be set for Mitchell to leave and the Knicks to bring him in.