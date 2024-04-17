Knicks All-Star PG not worried about being left off Team USA’s 2024 Olympic roster

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson has bigger things to worry about than not making the final cut for Team USA’s 2024 Summer Olympics basketball team roster. The 2024 NBA All-Star touched on the snub after the Knicks’ win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday. He emphasized that he is focused on the playoffs more than anything else, per SNY:

Jalen Brunson is asked to give his reaction to being left off of the 2024 Team USA Olympics roster:



"I was just focused on playoffs, I didn't even look at the list" pic.twitter.com/yQtJsTYs7E — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) April 16, 2024

Brunson has heavy lifting for the Knicks to worry about against the 76ers or Heat in the 1st round

Thanks to Brunson, the Knicks clinched the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. They have a first-round meeting with the winner of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat’s Play-In Tournament game. Both opponents are as tough a first-round challenge as there is in the East this year. Brunson will have to be well prepared to face either without co-star Julius Randle available.

Four guards got selected over Brunson for the Team USAB Olympic roster

His mind is not fixated on Stephen Curry, Tyrese Haliburton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker getting the nod over him at the guard position.

Despite his laser focus, Brunson deserved a spot on Team USA. He led the way for New York from their season opener onward.

Brunson’s MVP case is not enough to garner him a Team USAB selection

As the year progressed, Brunson grew into an MVP candidate. He finished the 2023-24 campaign averaging career-highs 28.7 points, 6.7 assists, and 2.7 three-pointers made per game. The Villanova product also finished fourth in the league in scoring.

The guards selected by USA basketball were deserving, but Haliburton and Holiday did not have a better claim than Brunson. Curry is a two-time NBA MVP who never got the chance to compete internationally. Booker had a phenomenal individual season and won only one less game than Brunson for the Phoenix Suns.

Other than that, Holiday is aging, though he was one of their best performers at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo and Haliburton tapered off at the end of the regular season despite leading the league in assists (10.9 APG).

No matter, Brunson will look ahead to the postseason, which begins for him and the Knicks on Saturday, April 20. He’ll get his next shot at contending for an Olympic roster spot in 2028.