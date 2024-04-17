Knicks land superstar power forward in proposed mock trade haul

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The feeling in the atmosphere is that the New York Knicks will wind up acquiring the superstar talent needed to eliminate all doubt about their status as championship contenders, and soon. A recent trade proposal lands the Knicks one of the game’s best power forwards and a legitimate top-10 player in the NBA.

Knicks land Anthony Davis in a proposed mock deal centered around massive draft capital

Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney shared a quote from an unnamed NBA general manager who thinks that the Knicks have the structure in place to make an advantageous offer to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis that would also do right by the 2024 All-Star:

“You have to get him somewhere he wants to be. He wants to be a Laker. So if you trade him, you have to do right by him, send him to a good team in a good market, you don’t want to burn any bridges with (Klutch Sports, Davis’s representatives). You need a team willing to take on his money. Because it’s a lot. And you need a team who can load you up with draft picks,” the executive said of the Lakers sending Davis to the right team. “There’s really one team that fits all of those, and that’s the Knicks.”

The Knicks have eight first-round picks over the next three years combined. History shows that Davis can be had for the right amount of draft capital. The Lakers only have two until 2027. That gives the Knicks an advantage that can satisfy one of the Lakers’ voids at the present.

The Knicks are as big a market and as storied a franchise as there is in the NBA today. Additionally, Davis’ agent Rich Paul, and Knicks president Leon Rose mended fences earlier this season, which will help both parties agree on trades moving forward.

What would a Davis deal require from the Knicks and Lakers?

New York appears to be one piece away from making their NBA Finals run a reality. Maintaining a stout defensive core and retaining Jalen Brunson would likely be the priority when assessing who to relinquish for the Kentucky product. The Knicks have a wellspring of role players that could help L.A. retool, including sharpshooter Alec Burks, Josh Hart, and big man Precious Achiuwa.

Ultimately, if the Knicks can retain Brunson and OG Anunoby, and keep shooters around them and Davis after a deal gets done, that would put them in the best possible position to succeed. Plus, the Knicks have gotten improved play from contributors like Donte DiVincenzo and Miles McBride to name a few.

Lastly, the Knicks would likely have to keep one of their three impactful centers on board, seeing that Davis has favored playing his natural position at the four over being relegated to the center spot.

Time will tell if the Lakers will be able to retain superstar forward LeBron James, as his player option takes effect next season. That will be the biggest determinant in whether the Knicks will even get a shot at offering a trade for Davis. Should James look elsewhere, and not to the Big Apple at that, anything is possible regarding Davis’ relocation to New York.