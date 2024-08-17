Knicks’ All-Star forward could double as second-unit center

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks are searching for ways to swallow the loss of Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They currently have Mitchell Robinson projected to start with Precious Achiuwa backing him up, but they still lack some size at the center position and could look internally for a way to add depth.

Julius Randle might see serious minutes at center for the Knicks

Mar 11, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) blocks his shot during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

SNY’s Ian Begley reported that All-Star power forward Julius Randle could see some time as the second unit’s center given the lack of true centers they have on the roster. Randle missed the second half of last season with a shoulder injury that later required surgery.

“If the Knicks go into the season with the current roster, Randle should get some minutes as the second-unit center,” Begley said. “If I had to guess, he would accept that role. Randle would obviously space the floor well as a center. The question would be on the other end of the floor. Could the second unit play adequate defense with Randle at center?”

Randle doesn’t have a ton of experience at the center position

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Begley added that Randle could see some minutes at center in preseason games, provided he is cleared to play by then. At 6’8” and 250 lbs, Randle could provide physicality and extra strength at the center position. His aggressiveness on the glass will also be helpful for the Knicks, though concerns about how he would do defensively against players who are over seven feet tall are valid.

For most of his career, Randle has played primarily at the power forward position. According to Basketball Reference, he was listed as the Los Angeles Lakers center for the 2017-18 season, where he averaged 16.1 points and 8.0 rebounds playing in all 82 games. The All-Star has never really been known for his defense, though he is one of the game’s best offensive players as a power forward, which might entice the Knicks to give him extra minutes out of position.

The Knicks have the guys that can make up for any defensive miscues that may arise

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Unlike previous years, the Knicks now do have players that can cover Randle’s defensive lapses effectively, as OG Anunoby has shown the ability to guard all five positions on the court and Achiuwa has demonstrated that he can hold his own against seven-footers as well. Along with the enhanced floor spacing, playing Randle at the center position could also give them more flexibility to switch matchups on defense and become a more athletic unit on the end of the floor.

It is still unclear what head coach Tom Thibodeau’s plans are for the center position, but it wouldn’t be much of a surprise if Randle sees a chunk of time at the five throughout the regular season.