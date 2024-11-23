Knicks’ All-Star center praises head coach Tom Thibodeau’s coaching style

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If there is one player on the New York Knicks who knows head coach Tom Thibodeau better than anybody else, it is Karl-Anthony Towns. The All-Star big man was coached by Thibodeau from 2016-19 with the Minnesota Timberwolves, and helped transform him into the elite player that he is today.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns is happy to be reunited with Tom Thibodeau

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Now, Towns and Thibodeau are reunited on the Knicks after a blockbuster trade late in the offseason brought the center to New York. Towns recently sat down with Ahmad Rashad of the Knicks’ media team and gave high words of praise for his head coach.

“Thibs is one of the best X&Os coaches I’ve ever seen,” Towns said (h/t New York Basketball on X). “He dedicates his life to us…giving us the best chance every single night to win. That’s something I don’t think fans get to see. It’s amazing.”

Towns’ best seasons have come with Thibodeau at the helm

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Towns has had the most individual success in his career with Thibodeau as his head coach. During the seasons they were together in Minnesota, Towns averaged 23.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, and shot 53.5% from the field and 39.7% from three.

That was the beginning of what had become a fantastic career for the center. He is now in the midst of his best season to date so far with the Knicks, averaging a career-high 26.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and is shooting career-highs in field goal percentage (55.1%) and three-point percentage (50%).

There is still a lot more to be desired from this year’s Knicks team, but with Towns playing at his best under the same head coach that jump-started his career, the sky is now the limit for them this season. New York will have their next game Saturday evening against the Utah Jazz at 5 P.M. EST.