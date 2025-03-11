Knicks All-Star calls for more resilient wins after Kings victory

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns shared great insights after picking up a big win against the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Karl-Anthony Towns: Knicks have more improving to do

Despite downing the Kings by a score of 133-104, Towns said that the Knicks are not the best version of themselves just yet, per Posting and Toasting’s Antonio Losada:

“I think a lot of times, we’ve won close games because of our offense and not really our defense. And now we have a chance, we put ourselves in these games against great opponents where our defense stood up but our offense didn’t show up,” Towns said.

“So we need to find different ways to win because when it comes that time at the end of the year, it may not always be us scoring 120, 130 points. It’s going to sometimes be 90, 80-something for the Knicks. So this is a good test for us.”

Knicks showed title-worthy strength vs. Kings

Towns did state that New York did prove to be a “better, a great version” of themselves against Sacramento. However, the Kentucky product understands that the Knicks have a ways to go, given their ups and downs.

All five of New York’s starters scored in double figures on the affair. Towns led the way with 26 points. OG Anunoby added 24 points and eight assists. Miles McBride filled in for injured All-Star Jalen Brunson, putting up 21 points and seven assists.

As a team, the Knicks shot 53.6 percent from the field and 55 percent from the three-point line, outdoing the Kings. It was a great win against an offensively talented team.

Albeit, the Knicks are 0-7 against the top-three teams in the league, two of which being in the Eastern Conference. Thus, if New York wants to win this year’s championship, they’ll need to reach their apex, which has yet to be seen. The triumph over Sacramento is a great building block nevertheless.