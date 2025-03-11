Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns responds to Warriors star’s controversial comments

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns finally responded to Golden State Warriors star forward Draymond Green’s controversial comments about him.

Knicks’ Karl-Anthony Towns acknowledges Draymond Green’s comments

Last week, Towns sat out the game against the Warriors to attend the funeral of a family friend who passed away due to cancer. Green, meanwhile, recklessly claimed on his self-titled podcast that the real reason for his absence was that he was scared of Jimmy Butler III.

Furthermore, the Warriors star doubled down on his claim even after he was told of the real circumstances and used the opportunity to promote his podcast. Reasonably so, fans across the league were not happy with Green’s comments and many felt that he was being insensitive to Towns’ situation.

Towns finally acknowledged Green’s comments publicly, but rather than bashing him for making false accusations, Towns chose to do the opposite.

“I choose to approach that with love and not hate. That’s all I really care about,” Towns said, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “I hope no one has to go through what I went through and those kids — and what those kids had to go through. Losing a parent is tough.”

The Knicks are rallying behind Towns

Towns has faced a lot of personal adversity over the years. He lost seven family members to COVID-19 during the pandemic, including his mother in April 2020. Certain things in life are much bigger than basketball, and the team has rallied behind Towns during an emotional time for him and his family.

The big man has enjoyed a great first season with the Knicks. He is averaging 24.2 points and 13.3 rebounds and was named an All-Star starter. He scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds in their latest game over the Sacramento Kings, which was a blowout victory 133-104.

The Knicks play the Warriors again this upcoming Saturday, where Towns will be expected to play. Perhaps he can get his revenge with a big on-court performance against Green and the Warriors.