Knicks All-Star achieves impressive scoring feat

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns made history with the franchise recently.

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns joins rarified air in New York

After his 44-point masterclass against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday, Towns put his name next to a short list of Knicks legends, as NBA.com’s Brian Mahoney reported:

“The consecutive nights with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds gave him five this season, second-most by a Knicks player behind only Hall of Famer Patrick Ewing’s eight in 1989-90,” Mahoney wrote. “Towns joined Ewing, along with Bernard King, Carmelo Anthony and Brunson, who did it at the end of last season, as Knicks with at least 40 points in consecutive games.”

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Towns’ special season continues with latest milestone

The Kentucky product has been on a tear all season long. His 24.7 points per game are the fourth-highest of his career. Towns’ offensive excellence has him situated as a top-five MVP candidate this year.

The New Jersey native’s back-to-back 40-point barrages add to his commendable body of work. Towns shot 60.9 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the three-point line, and a perfect 9-9 from the free-throw line in New York’s 128-115 win over the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, where he dropped 40.

He then followed that up by connecting on 56 percent of his field goals, while going 7-10 from three and 9-11 from the charity stripe in the Knicks’ 149-148 overtime win over the Hawks.

Towns will look to keep up his torrid scoring pace when the Knicks battle the Chicago Bulls in their next outing on Feb. 20 after the All-Star break.