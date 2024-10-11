Knicks adding a ‘whole new element’ to their defense

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are expected to have one of the toughest defenses in the entire league this season. With the acquisition of Mikal Bridges in the offseason, pairing him alongside OG Anunoby makes them arguably the most formidable defensive wing duo in the NBA.

Knicks’ HC Tom Thibodeau has high hopes for their defense this season

In addition, Josh Hart is one of the toughest off-ball defenders in the league, and newcomer Karl-Anthony Towns has improved defensively in his own regard. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is excited about what this group can bring to the table on the defensive side of the ball:

“That could add a whole different element to our defense,” Thibodeau said via SNY’s Ian Begley.

The Knicks were already positioned to be one of the best defensive units this season once they brought back Anunoby on a five-year, $212.5 million contract over the summer. Upon Anunoby’s arrival mid-season last year, the Knicks went 12-2 in his first 14 games with the team and had a net rating of 15.8, second only to the Cleveland Cavaliers in that span.

Additionally, New York held their opponents to under 100 points in six of their 14 wins in January 2024. Injuries derailed a very promising season for them, but they demonstrated how dangerous they can be on that side of the ball despite the relatively small sample size.

Mikal Bridges enhances the Knicks’ defense significantly

Now with Bridges added to the roster, the Knicks now have the potential to be the top defensive team in the league along with their potent offense. Bridges said that playing alongside good defenders is a huge relief for him knowing that he has less pressure to make plays on that side of the ball.

“I learned a lot from OG defensively in the past month, and I told him that,” Bridges said via SNY’s Ian Begley. “Obviously, it’s all five guys locked in together (on defense), but I just know if I mess up or something, everyone else has got my back, especially OG. If I mess up, he’ll come from anywhere, and I’ll just read and react off him.”

Bridges and Anunoby flashed their amazing defense against the Wizards on Wednesday

Bridges and Anunoby both showed a glimpse of the potential they have together in the Knicks’ preseason victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Bridges recorded three steals and Anunoby added two of his own, and their tenacity was what led the Wizards to commit a staggering 30 turnovers in the game.

The sky is the limit for the Knicks’ defense this season, and Bridges and Anunoby can lead this group to a historically good defensive season for New York.