Knicks add former 1st-round pick to 2-way deal

The New York Knicks made another addition to their ranks on Monday.

Knicks sign Marjon Beauchamp to fill forward depth chart

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Knicks have recently acquired former 2022 first-round pick Marjon Beauchamp:

“Free agent MarJon Beauchamp has agreed on a two-way NBA contract with the New York Knicks, his agents at Wasserman told ESPN. The 6-foot-7, 2022 Milwaukee first-round pick had spent the season with the Bucks and Clippers,” Charania published on X.

Beauchamp brings athleticism to Knicks’ ranks

Beauchamp is a three-year NBA veteran. The 24-year-old has seen sparing playing time this season. He averages 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game on 37.5 percent shooting from the three-point line across 4.8 minutes a night.

When he was a more active part of a rotation with the Milwaukee Bucks in his first two seasons, the Washington native logged 13.1 nightly minutes and put up 4.8 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

The athletic forward will now get the opportunity to further develop his game for the Westchester Knicks in the Knicks’ G League ranks. Should his play impress, his size and ability to be a triple threat while trailing on the break could help New York’s second unit.