The New York Knicks rank 23rd in bench scoring this season, a deficiency that must be addressed as the trade market heats up. With one of the league’s premier bench scorers available, the Knicks should throw their hat in the ring for the potent slasher from Sacramento.

Kings make Malik Monk available via trade

Malik Monk of the Sacramento Kings could be on his way out after four seasons with the declining franchise. According to NBA insider Chris Hayes, the Kings have made Monk available ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline. The former Sixth Man of the Year runner-up is slowly falling out of Doug Christie’s rotation, a surprising development that could accelerate a deal sooner rather than later.

“If someone isn’t playing great, there’s a really good chance someone else is going to play,” Christie said. “If someone isn’t playing to our standard of competitiveness, of all the different things that we value, then obviously there’s a strong possibility that they’re going to come out of the game.”

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Playing the fewest minutes per game since his first season in Sac-town, the tension between Monk and Christie seems to be rising; a good sign if you want to see Monk in the blue and orange.



“It’s not my job to try to figure out why I’m not playing because I deem myself more than the whole, so I’ll just be ready when my name is called,” Monk said.

Monk’s player profile

The Kentucky alum is having one of the worst seasons of his career, yet there is still some solid production in there, averaging:

12.5 points

2.0 rebounds

2.3 assists

43.7 FG%

41.1 3PT%

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Regardless, Monk remains one of the league’s most dynamic bench weapons of the past few seasons. His electric downhill attack, paired with solid perimeter shooting would give New York the offensive spark they desperately need from their second unit. While Monk’s three-point shooting has fluctuated over the course of his career, he’s converting from deep at an elite clip this season.

Known for his three-level scoring, the 27-year-old has also blossomed into a solid defender. Paired with guards Miles McBride and Landry Shamet, Monk would give the Knicks a premier backcourt rotation filled with athleticism, outside shooting and point of attack defense.

The trade

A potential mock trade would look like this:

Knicks receive: Malik Monk (3 years, $18.7 million) and Drew Eubanks (1 year, $2.2 million)

Kings receive: Mitchell Robinson (1 year, $12.9 million), Guerschon Yabusele (2 years, $5.5 million), Pacôme Dadiet (3 years, $2.8 million), a 2026 protected first-round pick via the Washington Wizards and a 2027 second-round pick.

The verdict

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

With three years of team control remaining, the Kings won’t deal Monk for a discounted price. With Robinson in the final year of his contract, New York could explore moving the veteran big man ahead of the deadline.

The Knicks are operating dangerously close to the second apron, and a new long-term deal for Robinson does not appear likely. If the Knicks have the opportunity to acquire one of the league’s premier bench contributors with multiple years of control, it’s the kind of opportunity that’s difficult to ignore.







