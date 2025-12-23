Madison Square Garden has loudly become an extension of Philadelphia’s Main Line, and the New York Knicks may not be done tapping into that pipeline. With Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges and Josh Hart anchoring the Villanova Wildcat connection, New York could look to add another versatile wing to bolster their star-studded roster.

Knicks could swing a trade for Saddiq Bey

Saddiq Bey of the New Orleans Pelicans has emerged as a potential suitor if the Knicks are active in the trade market. The 19th overall pick in the 2020 Draft is having the best season of his career for one of the league’s bottom-of-the-barrel rosters.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

In 29 games this season, Bey is averaging:

15 points

6.1 rebounds

2.2 assists

1.0 steals

45.2 FG%

33.3 3PT%

Although Bey starts for the injury-riddled Pelicans, he’d slot in as one of the first players off the bench for the Knicks.

What he’ll bring to the Knicks

The Villanova alum brings a touch of everything when he steps onto the court. Even though the shooting efficiency has been volatile throughout his career, his microwave three-level scoring ability would be a high-upside acquisition for the Knicks.

Whilst his defensive prowess doesn’t jump off the charts, and by no means is he an elite defender, Bey has been credited with his well-roundedness and impact on winning by teammates and coaches alike.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

“He’s sort of that Swiss Army Knife type of player,” Willie Green, New Orleans Pelicans Head Coach, said. “He can play multiple positions, score, post up, defend, rebound. Those guys are extremely valuable to a team’s success.”

Bey’s serviceable defensive capabilities, paired with solid rebounding skills and a knack for getting a bucket, would be perfect for New York’s bench. The Knicks lack strong wing depth after OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges; Bey would slot in perfectly as that next man up.

“He brings a lot to our team,” Jeremiah Fears, New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard, said. “He can shoot the ball really well, really nice frame. He can (defend) and rebound.”

The trade

A potential mock trade would look like this:

Knicks receive: Saddiq Bey (2 years, $6.1 million)

Pelicans receive: Guerschon Yabusele (2 years, $5.5 million), Pacôme Dadiet (3 years, $2.8 million), a 2026 protected first-round pick via the Washington Wizards and a 2026 second-round pick

According to reports, the Knicks are open to trading Yabusele after he signed a 2 year, $12 million contract over the offseason. With the 30-year-old never finding a spot in Mike Brown’s rotation, New York would welcome a suitor for the big man.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Since being drafted with the 25th overall pick in the 2024 draft, Dadiet has been a no-show for the Knicks. Averaging less than one point per game this season, New York will have no trouble relieving the Frenchman of his duties.

With the Knicks dealing away two players who haven’t made an impact on the roster, this would be an easy decision for Leon Rose and the front office. Bey would instantly become a cornerstone piece of New York’s rotation and would play a pivotal role in future playoff success.

The verdict

A healthy bench rotation of Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Landry Shamet, Jordan Clarkson and Saddiq Bey would be a well-rounded nightmare for opposing teams to deal with. Bringing the 26-year-old to MSG would instantly create one of the deepest rosters in basketball; a move of this magnitude may not be far off as well.



