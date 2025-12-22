New York Knicks backup power forward Guerschon Yabusele has fallen out of the rotation despite the big expectations coming in, and now his time in New York could be short-lived.

Knicks open to moving Guerschon Yabusele

According to multiple reports from SNY and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks are open to moving Yabusele before the deadline. He signed a two-year, $12 million contract in the offseason and spent last season with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

“Multiple league executives believe the Knicks would have to attach something to Yabusele in order to have a chance to move him before the deadline. Other than what New York does or doesn’t do with Yabusele, the franchise has long put out feelers about adding another ballhandler and/or frontcourt player, per league sources,” Edwards reported.

Yabusele has had a rough start to his Knicks tenure. This season, he is averaging just 3.0 points and is shooting 39.4% from the field, and he has struggled defensively as well.

It may not be long before Yabusele is traded

Yabusele has quickly fallen out of the rotation, and Mike Brown has insisted on giving rookie Mohamed Diawara some extended burn instead. Yabusele did not play on Sunday against the Miami Heat and also logged a DNP in the NBA Cup championship game against the San Antonio Spurs.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Knicks can’t afford to have no value out of him, given that they are teetering on the second apron and have needs to be addressed. They may need to attach a young player, such as Pacome Dadiet or Tyler Kolek, to get a deal done, but it is clear that they are ready to move on from Yabusele.

The trade deadline is about a month and a half away, so it will be interesting to see if the Knicks field any offers for the struggling big man.