Knicks’ 2nd-round pick will have to rip playing time away from others

The Knicks focused on enhancing their depth this offseason following the acquisition of Mikal Bridges and the extension of OG Anunoby. While their starting five is solidified, a lack of depth was a key concern during their playoff run last season.

Addressing the Backup Point Guard Role

One of the Knicks’ main weaknesses was the absence of a reliable ball handler behind Jalen Brunson. After their early exit in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the front office addressed this by signing Cameron Payne to a one-year, $3 million deal. The 30-year-old guard played 78 games last season, averaging 16.7 minutes, 7.4 points, and 2.6 assists while shooting .432 from the field.

Payne is a solid backup who brings a similar aggressiveness to Brunson, albeit with far less production. As a lefty, he shares some traits with Brunson, but the Knicks opted for a more affordable solution after considering Tyus Jones, who signed with the Suns for more starting minutes — the Knicks offered him a two-year, $10 million deal.

The Emergence of Miles McBride

The Knicks also have Miles McBride, a 23-year-old fourth-year guard who was thrust into a ball-handling role despite not being a natural playmaker. McBride showcased his shooting prowess last season, averaging 8.3 points over 19.5 minutes per game in 68 appearances. He shot .452 from the field and an impressive .410 from three-point range. With his perimeter shooting and defense, McBride has earned the favor of head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Adding Youth: Tyler Kolek’s Potential

The Knicks further bolstered their backcourt by drafting Marquette standout Tyler Kolek in the second round. The 6-foot-3 guard had an outstanding senior year, averaging 15.3 points and 7.7 assists while shooting .496 from the field.

During Summer League action, Kolek played 27.2 minutes per game over five games, averaging 9.6 points and seven assists, though he shot just 35.6% from the field. While his shooting and defense need improvement, his elite court vision makes him a valuable long-term prospect for the Knicks, even if his rookie impact is limited.

Kolek’s Path to the Rotation

According to Fred Katz of The Athletic, for Kolek to crack the rotation, he’ll need to earn minutes by outperforming others, much like Immanuel Quickley did when he took Austin Rivers’ spot years ago. Kolek has the potential to be an elite ball-handler, but he needs to develop his defensive IQ and shooting consistency. His ability to drive to the rim with his left hand is a notable strength.

Kolek will likely see minutes in blowout games, gradually working his way into the rotation. The Knicks have considerable depth at most positions, so they won’t necessarily need Kolek unless injuries arise. Nonetheless, his skills are highly valuable, and he may have to wait for his opportunity in the long term.