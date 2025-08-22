Knicks’ 2nd round flyer is working on a potential game-changing skill

The New York Knicks are searching for hidden value, and second-year guard Tyler Kolek remains a fascinating developmental project.

At 24 years old, Kolek is entering a pivotal stage where his growth will determine whether he sticks in the rotation.

Last season, he appeared in 41 games, averaging just two points and 1.7 assists while shooting .329 from the floor.

Those numbers leave plenty of room for growth, but the Knicks see traits that could translate into meaningful improvement moving forward.

Expanding his offensive toolkit

Kolek’s focus this offseason has been on sharpening his scoring skills, particularly by adding off-the-dribble shooting to his game.

Becoming more dynamic with the ball in his hands could help him carve out a role on New York’s second unit.

He already shows flashes of vision and court awareness, but lacking a reliable jumper limits his ability to pressure defenses consistently.

Kolek knows this, and he’s working diligently to transform himself into a more versatile offensive threat for the Knicks.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek explains his offseason priorities

Speaking to Ian Begley of SNY on The Putback, Kolek broke down exactly what he’s been working to improve.

“Finishing in the paint is definitely something that I’ve really tried to work on,” Kolek explained when asked.

“Being able to shoot the three off the dribble, obviously shoot the three off the catch, being able to space the floor for our guys.”

The honesty in his assessment reflects a player who knows his weaknesses but is motivated to evolve beyond them quickly.

Why the Knicks remain intrigued

What keeps the Knicks invested is that Kolek’s style mirrors elements of Jalen Brunson’s — not in production, but in approach.

He has a natural left-handed touch, finishes creatively around the basket, and thrives when making quick reads in tight spaces.

The issue lies in converting those reads into consistent offensive pressure, which requires adding a jumper defenses must respect.

If he succeeds, he could be the kind of glue guard who stabilizes the floor when starters need rest.

Path to playing time

The Knicks don’t need Kolek to become a star — they need him to be reliable, smart, and opportunistic.

Behind Jalen Brunson and newly signed Jordan Clarkson, the backup point guard role remains wide open for someone to seize.

Kolek’s ability to push pace, make sound decisions, and hit occasional threes could help him claim those crucial bench minutes.

Much like a young pitcher refining a secondary pitch, his career arc may depend on whether that added skill sticks.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

What comes next for Kolek

The Knicks are giving him the chance to prove himself, but ultimately, consistency will dictate whether he lasts in New York.

He’s not short on work ethic, and his willingness to target weaknesses suggests he won’t plateau quietly in the league.

This preseason and early regular season will likely reveal whether his offseason progress translates into tangible results on the floor.

For Kolek, the opportunity is clear — now it’s about converting potential into production before the window narrows further.