Knicks’ 2nd-round athletic freak is becoming the obvious rookie contract solution

The New York Knicks have one remaining rookie contract slot, and the likely recipient is second-round pick Mohamed Diawara.

After a solid Summer League showing, the 6-foot-9 forward has emerged as the front-runner for the final roster spot.

Diawara averaged seven points and 5.3 rebounds over four games, shooting 40% from the field while showing flashes of versatility.

What stood out most was his defensive impact, using a massive 7-foot-4 wingspan to disrupt passing lanes and challenge shots.

A defensive foundation with room to grow

Diawara’s physical profile allows him to guard multiple positions — a valuable asset in the Knicks’ switch-heavy defensive schemes.

His energy and effort level have impressed coaches, and he plays with the kind of motor that can carve out NBA minutes.

Offensively, he still needs refinement, particularly with scoring efficiency and positioning when playing off the ball in half-court sets.

However, for a 51st overall pick, his combination of tools and mentality makes him a worthwhile developmental investment.

Kevin McCullar Jr.’s ineligibility paves the way

Initially, there was speculation that Kevin McCullar Jr. could occupy the final rookie slot heading into camp.

That possibility was erased once it became clear he does not qualify under rookie scale contract guidelines for the upcoming season.

With McCullar out of contention, Diawara has become the clear favorite to claim the last available rookie spot.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, it’s almost a shoo-in that the Knicks will finalize the deal with him soon.

Also Read:Knicks could target former Hawks marksman shooter in free agency

Why this move makes sense for the Knicks

For New York, using the slot on Diawara is a low-risk, high-upside decision that fits their long-term roster planning.

They don’t need him to contribute immediately, allowing him to develop behind the scenes within a competitive environment.

It’s similar to planting a tree in the offseason — you don’t expect shade right away, but you nurture it for future growth.

If his defense translates and his offensive game catches up, Diawara could eventually provide impactful minutes off the bench.

For now, the Knicks appear ready to commit to a player whose size, length, and work ethic align with their culture.