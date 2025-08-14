Knicks could target former Hawks marksman shooter in free agency

The New York Knicks still have room to add a player to a veteran’s minimum contract. The options on the market are dwindling, with players such as Landry Shamet and Ben Simmons having emerged as the top targets.

Knicks could pursue Garrison Mathews in free agency

However, there are some other under-the-radar options out there that New York could consider pursuing. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus listed former Atlanta Hawks sniper Garrison Mathews as a free agent that many teams could pursue.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Shooting is a premium in the NBA, and Mathews hit 39 percent from deep last season for the Hawks (and 44 percent in 2023-24). Nearing 29, he would help any number of teams looking for a shooter off the bench,” Pincus wrote. “Atlanta acquired three wings this summer (Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Luke Kennard and Caleb Houston), suggesting Mathews will need a new NBA home this coming season.”

Mathews, 29, is a six-year NBA veteran and has established himself as one of the best shooters in the league. Last season in Atlanta, he appeared in 47 games and averaged 7.5 points and shot 39% from three-point range.

Mathews would provide elite shooting depth for New York

Listed at 6-5 and 215 lbs, Mathews would provide phenomenal shooting depth and could be useful in certain situations under new head coach Mike Brown. Matthews has been an elite shooter for most of his career, posting a career clip of 38.2% from downtown and a career-best 44% from beyond the arc in the 2023-24 season with the Hawks.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mathews may not get consistent playing time if he were to come to the Knicks, but he would nonetheless be a positive addition and could still find his way into key spots thanks to his shooting prowess. Brown likes having players who can provide floor spacing and elite shooting, and Matthews fits that bill perfectly.

If the Knicks strike out on Shamet and/or Simmons, perhaps they could pivot towards potentially adding Mathews for the same price.