The Knicks pushed Jose Alvarado’s option deadline to Friday, which sounds like a small paperwork note until you remember how crowded and expensive this roster is about to get.

Alvarado holds a $4.5 million player option for next season. In a vacuum, that is not some scary number. On a title team trying to dodge the worst parts of the second apron, every useful bench salary starts turning into a little spreadsheet headache.

Jose Alvarado gives the Knicks something they clearly value: pressure at the point of attack, a little chaos, and enough edge to change the rhythm of second-unit minutes. He also plays a role that can get squeezed fast when the team starts counting guards, contracts, and tax consequences.

Jun 18, 2026; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jose Alvarado signs a basketball during the New York Knicks Championship Parade through the Canyon of Heroes. Mandatory Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images

The Knicks money part gets tight

The fan version is simple. Keep the guy who brings energy, annoys opposing ball-handlers, and already got to ride through a championship parade. I get it. Alvarado is easy to like, and his style fits the city in a way that does not need much explaining.

The front office version is colder. Jalen Brunson is the engine, Deuce McBride still matters, and the Knicks just drafted another guard in Jack Kayil. Add the looming free-agent choices around the bench and frontcourt, and Alvarado’s option becomes part of a bigger squeeze.

These decisions make fans roll their eyes because the number is not massive. But apron teams do not get to treat $4.5 million like pocket change, because that is how you wake up boxed in.

Alvarado can still make the Knicks think

The argument for keeping him is not complicated. The Knicks need guards who can survive playoff intensity without shrinking, and Alvarado never plays like the moment is too big. He is physical, pesky, and willing to make a game ugly if that is what the possession needs.

The concern is role clarity. If he is a regular-season bench pest who slips out of the biggest playoff minutes, the Knicks have to decide how much that is worth while the rest of the roster gets sorted out.

I would not be shocked either way. Alvarado has a real place on this team, but Friday’s clock is a reminder that even useful players can become uncomfortable decisions once the bill comes due.