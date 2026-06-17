Jose Alvarado’s player option used to feel like a small bookkeeping note. After the championship run, it looks more like one of the Knicks’ cleaner leverage points.

Alvarado has a $4.5 million decision for next season, and the Knicks would probably love for him to keep that number on the books while they deal with the rest of a messy bench market.

Mitchell Robinson is headed toward unrestricted free agency. Landry Shamet played himself into a better market. Jordan Clarkson, Jeremy Sochan, and other depth pieces create more moving parts. Alvarado opting in would remove one problem from a long list.

The Knicks know what Alvarado gives them

Alvarado is not a volume scorer, and he does not need to be. His value comes from pressure, pace, ball disruption, and the ability to make a second unit feel annoying in the best possible way.

That mattered in the playoffs. The Knicks needed more than Jalen Brunson hero possessions, especially during the middle of games when the offense got weird and the defense needed energy. Alvarado gave them minutes that felt alive.

There is a version of this where he looks at the title run, the guard market, and his own role, then decides $4.5 million is too light. Nobody could blame him. Guards who can survive playoff possessions usually get paid.

The option could buy the Knicks breathing room

If Alvarado opts in, the Knicks get a useful guard at a clean number and can focus their larger money decisions elsewhere. If he opts out, Leon Rose has another bench slot to solve while already trying to keep the title group together.

I would not call Alvarado the biggest offseason decision. That belongs to the higher-money pieces. But teams lose depth one small decision at a time, and this is exactly the kind of small decision that can start to sting.

The Knicks won the title because the top of the roster was elite. Keeping the bottom steady is how they avoid turning the repeat chase into a cap-sheet headache.