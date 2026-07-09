On July 9th, Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported that the Knicks re-signed Jordan Clarkson to a one-year veteran minimum contract. Just a year after the former Sixth Man of the Year landed with the Knicks via a buyout from the Utah Jazz, Clarkson has redefined his role as a selfless veteran leader, willing to accept any role asked of him.

Jordan Clarkson is re-signing with the Knicks, his agent Rich Paul told The Post. — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) July 9, 2026

READ: Knicks ink veteran guard to one-year, $3.9 million extension

The Knicks Retain a Strong Piece for Their Bench

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Clarkson has made a career out of scoring the basketball at a high volume. In his six seasons with the Utah Jazz (including one half-season in Cleveland), Clarkson averaged 22.4 points per 36 minutes. His run in Utah included a Sixth Man of the Year win in 2020-21 and a fourth-place finish in 2021-22, his two full healthy years primarily off the bench.

During the 2024-25 season, the Knicks’ bench ranked last in points per game at 21.7, nearly 5 points lower than the second-to-last Lakers at 26.2. Thus, when the Knicks landed Clarkson, there was a lot of excitement about how his volume scoring would change the dynamic of the Knicks’ bench.

The early returns on Clarkson were mixed. While he showed his ability to get hot and play high-powered offensive games, his decline as a scorer became apparent, and his inconsistency left his role with the Knicks in question. In a 10-game stretch from January 2nd-21st, Clarkson averaged 6.8 points on 36% FG, 24% 3P, and 45% TS, eventually leading to his first stretch of DNPs. While Clarkson likely could have been granted a buyout if he had desired, he stuck it out with the Knicks, accepting a veteran leadership role.

Q: “Down 2-1 vs Atlanta… was there one player who spoke up?”



Mohamed Diawara: “Brunson, KAT, OG, Josh Hart, Jordan Clarkson—especially Jordan Clarkson… he’s the oldest guy on the team…the vet…and he gave a speech that touched people" pic.twitter.com/hLLoTMn1T8 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) July 5, 2026

Eventually, Clarkson got his chance in the Knicks’ rotation again, notably when he scored 27 points on 10-15 shooting to help a depleted Knicks team defeat the Utah Jazz on March 11th. Clarkson, in these newfound minutes, redefined himself, improving as both a rebounder and a defender while remaining a guy unafraid to take shots when the team needed them. In the last 16 games of the season, Clarkson collected 21 offensive rebounds. Clarkson’s patience and willingness to adapt were rewarded as he continued to play a role on the team as they won the championship.

Mike Brown says Jordan Clarkson has leaped above Mohamed Diawara in the rotation. Says that could change but they love Clarkson’s veteran chops. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) March 18, 2026

While Clarkson’s minutes sometimes came sporadically for the Knicks down the stretch of the season, having a guy willing to step up when needed, whether it be 30 minutes one night or a DNP the next, is exactly what championship teams need. With the return of Landry Shamet and Jose Alvarado and the potential emergence of Mohamed Diawara, minutes may not always be guaranteed for Clarkson, but his return underscores his willingness to accept sporadic minutes while giving the Knicks quality and competence when called upon.

Jordan Clarkson may not be the 6th-man-of-the-year scorer he once was, but his self-sacrifice and veteran leadership make him the perfect 11th man in a 10-man rotation. He knows there will be an opportunity for him to impact the team, and the Knicks know they can trust him when called upon.