Jalen Brunson does not need to argue with the old 1A debate anymore. The ring did that for him.

The latest reminder came from a surfaced trading card with Brunson’s own “1A” inscription, which is almost too perfect after the Knicks just watched him close the NBA Finals like the best player on the floor.

Some criticism ages badly. This one aged into a collector’s item.

The Knicks star made the debate look silly

Brunson averaged 32.6 points in the Finals, scored 45 in the closeout win, and walked away with the Bill Russell Trophy. A hot stretch does not explain that kind of run, a superstar does.

The funny part is that Brunson never needed to look like the league’s prototype superstar. He does not overwhelm people with size, vertical pop, or highlight-reel tools. He wins with footwork, balance, pace, toughness, and a level of late-game calm that makes everything around him feel organized.

The 1A question always felt lazy to me because it treated superstar value like a body-type checklist instead of asking whether a player can bend playoff defenses when every possession gets tighter.

New York has its answer now

The Knicks built around Brunson, then watched him drag the franchise out of a 53-year title drought. There is no cleaner answer than that. The card is funny, the social reaction is easy, and the old takes are getting dragged for a reason.

Brunson changed the standard in New York. He is no longer the bargain contract, the Villanova connection, or the undersized guard who keeps proving people wrong.

He is the Finals MVP. The debate can keep talking if it wants, but Brunson already walked away with the trophy.