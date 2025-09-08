Former No. 1 overall pick rejects deal from Knicks

The New York Knicks had been linked to free agent and former All-Star Ben Simmons since the beginning of free agency, but it appears now that any sort of connection between the two is officially dead.

Ben Simmons turned down a contract offer from the Knicks

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Simmons rejected a one-year deal from the Knicks.

“The Knicks, league sources said, indeed offered a one-year contract to Ben Simmons that the former All-Star passed on. New York is limited to minimum contract offers as training camps draw near and Simmons entered the summer hopeful of securing a contract above the minimum after he split last season between the Nets and Clippers,” Stein wrote.

Simmons is nowhere near his All-Star form that he once was, and injuries over the years have significantly hampered his playing ability. The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy reported last week that the 2016 No. 1 overall pick was mulling retirement this summer.

Knicks will need to pivot towards a different free agent

Simmons spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Clippers last season, averaging 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists.

The Knicks would have been an interesting fit, as he can provide defense and playmaking, but can’t score the ball. With Mike Brown as their new head coach, upgrading the offense is their clear main priority, so Simmons might not have been the best fit to sign.

New York is still linked to other free agents who may be better fits, such as Landry Shamet or Malcolm Brogdon. They will now need to pivot towards them as the Simmons saga appears to be all but over.