Former Knicks All-Star power forward reveals that he quit smoking Marijuana after he was traded

Julius Randle spent four seasons with the New York Knicks, a place where he completely altered his career. He became a three-time All-Star and a two-time All-NBA player during his time in New York.

Former Knicks forward Julius Randle opens up about quitting Marijuana

Despite that success, there were big challenges along the way. Randle recently revealed that after he was traded from the Knicks to the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer, he quit smoking Marijuana to better his mental health.

“Important to have clear mind…without anything influencing you…substance…whatever…Smoking made me distant & not present…I’d kinda be in my own world,” Randle said on an AmenClinics podcast.

Randle was known for his fiery energy and tenacity on the court. However, at times, his emotions would get the best of him, including many bouts of frustration at officials and even coaches.

Those emotions would negatively affect his play on the court, which made many Knicks fans turn against him. Furthermore, his notorious struggles in the postseason did not sit well with Knicks fans, as demonstrated most by a video of fans tearing down his poster on the Madison Square Garden walls.

Randle had a strong first season with the Timberwolves

Randle had a strong first season with the Timberwolves, averaging 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds as Anthony Edwards’ second option. He finally had a strong postseason as well and was a key part of the Timberwolves’ run to the Western Conference Finals, and it was clear that his mind was in a much better place than the pressure-filled atmosphere that New York was.

The Knicks ended up working out well from the trade, as they acquired Karl-Anthony Towns in the deal, and he became an All-Star starter in his first season in New York. Like Randle, Towns was instrumental to the Knicks’ success, and they will look to capitalize on a big opportunity next season.

Randle was the start of the Knicks’ turnaround when he blossomed into an All-Star in 2021. Though he wasn’t able to finish the job with New York, the mark he left on the city is still large, and it is good to see his mental health in a much better place.