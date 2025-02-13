Former Knicks’ All-Star power forward has seen his value diminish

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

When the New York Knicks traded away Julius Randle to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Karl-Anthony Towns, not many could have predicted the outcome for either player. Towns is currently enjoying his best individual season in his first year in the Big Apple, while Randle has seen his production decline in Minnesota.

Former Knicks forward Julius Randle has seen his production dip in Minnesota

Randle is currently averaging 18.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists in 48 games played. He is currently out with an injury after suffering an adductor strain, the second season in a row that an injury kept him out of action a decent amount.

His overall numbers are solid, but they are certainly nowhere near the All-NBA numbers he was putting up during his time with the Knicks. Before a separated shoulder prematurely ended his season last year, he was averaging 24.0 points per game, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists, and was also named an All-Star for the third time in four seasons.

As a result of the drop-off, CBS Sports’ Sam Quinn thinks that his value in the market has plummeted. Randle has a $30 million player option after this season and could become a free agent if he were to decline it.

“If Randle was still playing like an All-Star, Minnesota would be fine with him picking up his $30 million player option. He isn’t, and that raises serious concerns with key reserves Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid slated to reach unrestricted free agency this offseason. Unless Minnesota is comfortable with another year paying a monster tax bill, they’re going to have to find some way to get off of Randle’s money,” Quinn wrote.

The Timberwolves have struggled with Randle this season

The Timberwolves have struggled as a result of the weird fit Randle has on the roster. Entering Thursday, they have a 30-25 record and are seventh in the Western Conference, which is a huge downward trend from their 56-26 record last season that landed them the third seed in the West.

It is becoming increasingly likely that the Timberwolves do not bring Randle back next season, which makes the trade rather brutal for them considering that they gave up a perennial All-Star in Towns during their championship window. He is currently amid a four-year, $117 million extension he signed with the Knicks back in 2021.

Things could change post-All-Star break, and the Timberwolves could get a version of Randle that closer resembles his All-NBA self that he was while with the Knicks. However, the way things are trending right now, that doesn’t appear to be highly likely.