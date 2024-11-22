Forgotten Bulls guard can save Knicks’ bench in rise from obscurity

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

What happened to Chris Duarte?

Not too long ago, the Chicago Bulls shooting guard was named to the 2022 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. He averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and one steal per game for the Indiana Pacers in his debut season on 36.9 percent shooting from the three-point line and was forecasted to be a potential future star scorer.

However, Duarte has faded into the shadows since then and is now struggling to find playing time on a struggling Bulls team with a crowded backcourt depth chart.

Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Knicks make underrated trade for Bulls SG Chris Duarte

Thus, the New York Knicks, who boast the NBA’s worst scoring bench at a paltry 20.3 PPG, could make a play for the Dominican talent who could revitalize their unit in a bounce-back campaign.

Duarte was once a premium draft target for the Knicks, but they ended up taking Quentin Grimes 25th overall. Grimes is no longer with the team, but getting Duarte in the end could add a much-needed boost to their perimeter scoring.

Circumstances could open the door for a player like Duarte to earn major burn in New York. Outside of Miles McBride’s 10.7 PPG, and Cam Payne’s 8.2 PPG, the Knicks don’t have a single other bench player averaging over four PPG. That’s a problem. Duarte could remedy that with his ability to score off the bounce and off the catch, and what could be a burning desire to earn considerable playing time again.

Duarte could lead the Knicks bench in scoring & fill two positional voids

Thus, the 6-6 Oregon product would be a tall wing that the Knicks could deploy at either the two or the three –the latter of which being a position they have a great need for.

Duarte is earning $5.89 million this season and is due for an $8.15M qualifying offer in 2025-26. He is a cost-effective option for the Knicks to invest in.

As is, the league’s fifth-highest scoring team as a collective (118.3 PPG) would face a steep uphill climb to the Eastern Conference Finals, let alone wage a Final run, if their bench continues to play this poorly. Duarte could be a home run hit for the franchise as a player who could easily score in double figures per night if time permits. The 27-year-old is a player to watch ahead of the deadline.