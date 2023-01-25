FOCO launches Knicks legends Patrick Ewing, Carmelo Anthony Bighead bobbleheads

One day after the ninth anniversary of Carmelo Anthony’s 62-point Garden performance, FOCO launched a special edition of his bobbleheads alongside New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing.

On this day in #Knicks history: January 24, 2014 – Carmelo Anthony sets a new franchise record with a 62-point clinic at home. #NewYorkForever pic.twitter.com/HwInodAIaX — Fireside Knicks (@FiresideKnicks) January 24, 2023

Anthony, the most recent superstar to don the orange and blue jersey, came to New York in 2011 via what was then a mega-trade with the Denver Nuggets. He played for the Knicks for seven seasons and was an All-Star in each one of them. Despite having a hobbled co-star in Amare Stoudemire, Anthony led the New York franchise to three playoff appearances.

Dubbed the FOCO Bigheads, these bobbleheads feature a bigger head, with Anthony wearing his signature headband in a contrasting colorway with his home and away jersey.

The handcrafted and handpainted figures are 10 inches in height base included. The standard bigheads feature Anthony and Ewing in the iconic orange and blue uniforms, which retail for $55, and are limited to 144 units. The variant versions feature both players in the immaculate Knicks’ white uniforms, retail for $65, and are limited to just 72 pieces.

The Ewing Bighead edition features the Hall of Famer in his iconic celebratory pose after winning the 1994 NBA Eastern Conference Finals.

On this day in 1994… Patrick Ewing's putback lifted the Knicks in Game 7 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals! #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/RcJJwGliCs — NBA History (@NBAHistory) June 5, 2022

Ewing was the 1985 first-overall pick and was an 11-time NBA All-Star during his 15 seasons with the Knicks. He led the franchise to its last two NBA Finals appearances in 1994 and 1999. The team retired his number 33 in 2003.

All four Bigheads of the two Knicks legends are now available for preorder at the FOCO official website.

