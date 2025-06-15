Ex-Knicks guard blasts team for doing bad business

The New York Knicks are in a state of limbo, trying to fill a massive void after firing head coach Tom Thibodeau.

It’s clear they weren’t fully prepared for what would come next, and the search feels more reactive than strategic right now.

Thibodeau, for all his flaws, helped bring the Knicks back to relevance during his tenure—and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

He delivered playoff appearances and built a gritty culture, but the front office felt his rigidity ultimately became a ceiling.

Now the Knicks are facing a critical decision that could reshape the trajectory of their young core and championship window.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thibodeau’s stubbornness wore thin over time

One of Thibodeau’s defining traits—his relentless work ethic—eventually turned into his biggest liability in New York.

His rotations were tight, his trust circle even tighter, and it left his players drained when it mattered most.

The Knicks lacked depth this past season, and instead of adjusting, Thibodeau pushed his starters to the brink every night.

Injuries mounted, shooting faded, and energy disappeared by the time the playoffs arrived, making the outcome feel inevitable.

The writing was on the wall, and the front office finally made the call to move in a different direction.

Austin Rivers opens up about Thibodeau’s leadership

Former Knicks guard Austin Rivers recently offered an honest reflection on his time playing for Tom Thibodeau in New York.

Speaking on his podcast Off Guard With Austin Rivers, he didn’t mince words about how things were handled behind the scenes.

“I played for him,” Rivers said. “It wasn’t the best experience, personally. Didn’t treat me well at all.”

He went further, suggesting the organization itself sometimes doesn’t “do business the right way”—a stinging indictment.

Rivers played just one season in New York, averaging 7.3 points, two assists, and shooting efficiently from deep.

While his tenure was short-lived, his comments speak volumes about the potential friction between players and Thibodeau’s methods.

Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Front office needs to get this next hire right

This isn’t just about choosing a new head coach—it’s about preserving the growth the Knicks have fought hard to build.

With Jalen Brunson in his prime and Karl-Anthony Towns anchoring the frontcourt, the stakes are high.

Mikal Bridges adds experienced two-way talent, and a well-balanced roster is taking shape, but coaching will determine how it’s used.

The Knicks can’t afford to bring in someone who’s not flexible, not progressive, or not ready to evolve with this roster.

A second swing-and-miss after Thibodeau would risk unraveling the chemistry this group is just starting to build.

Leadership style will matter just as much as tactics

The next head coach must be a communicator—someone who earns trust, listens, and adapts instead of forcing his will.

Rivers’ critique isn’t just about Thibodeau’s game plan—it’s about respect, empathy, and how modern players want to be led.

The Knicks have the pieces to compete with the East’s best, but if the locker room doesn’t buy in, none of it matters.

For once, they can’t lean on old habits or name recognition—the right choice may be someone unexpected but in tune with today’s game.

