Knicks completely ruled out of Kevin Durant sweepstakes

It was already considered a long shot that the New York Knicks would land superstar forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns. New York has been thrown in tons of rumors regarding a potential blockbuster for the future Hall of Famer since their offseason began.

The Knicks are not listed as one of Kevin Durant’s preferred destinations

However, now it is essentially ruled out as a possibility for Durant to join the Big Apple. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Durant sweepstakes have been narrowed down to three teams.

Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

“The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN,” Charania posted on X. “Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term.”

The Knicks reportedly had attempted to trade for Durant before the trade deadline during this past season, but nothing materialized. Durant has been on the trade block for most of the second half of the season after a disappointing year for the Suns.

Durant could have been a big addition to the Knicks

The 36-year-old superstar is still one of the top scorers in the game. He averaged 26.6 points with Phoenix this past season, and would have been a coveted star to add to New York’s roster as they look to win a title.

The Knicks are coming off their best season in 25 years in which they made the Eastern Conference Finals. They are considering all types of options to make the necessary changes to the roster, and they have already begun doing so by firing Tom Thibodeau just days after they were eliminated from the playoffs.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Durant could’ve been a major boost to a team with title aspirations, but they will now need to officially pivot elsewhere as his preferred destinations are away from New York. They might be better off making depth moves, as their bench unit needs a lot more work compared to their starting five.

How the Knicks move forward following the Durant news remains to be seen.