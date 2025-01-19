Do Knicks have another G League gem who could resolve bench woes?

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a center in their G League ranks whose play has screamed for a promotion this year.

Moses Brown is making a case to earn time with the Knicks

Moses Brown has been dominating for the Westchester Knicks thus far. New York Basketball highlighted Brown’s stellar showing in his most recent game for Westchester, where he put up a 17-point, 18-rebound double-double. Through nine games played, the 7-2 center is averaging 16.4 points, 13 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks per game in the G League.

The Knicks are currently in need of a presence that can help bolster their defense. New York has been connected to several rim-protecting centers on the trade block. However, they could keep a watchful eye on Brown as the Feb. 6 trade deadline nears.

Brown could be a fall-back option at center for the Knicks

Should the franchise forbear to acquire a stout two-way big man, Brown may be in line for a call-up. This is not the first time that the 25-year-old has stood out in the G League ranks. He put up 19.3 PPG and 12.5 RPG in the previous campaign.

Thus, he’s had time to refine his game in the developmental ranks and has also shown that his productivity can and does translate to the NBA level, most notably during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2020-21, where he averaged 8.6 PPG and 8.9 RPG, as well as with the Cleveland Cavaliers a season later.

Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Knicks have been cycling their rookie stars Ariel Hukporti, Tyler Kolek, and Pacome Dadiet up and down their NBA and second-tier teams. However, the New York native stands a good chance of getting a call-up if injuries persist to Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau’s 12-man unit as the campaign gears up for its second-half stretch.