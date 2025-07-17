Could the Knicks target former Bucks superstar in free agency splash?

The New York Knicks have a couple of roster spots to fill after getting active in free agency. So far, they have added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele on relatively small deals, but they don’t have much room to make other splashes.

The Knicks could make a splash by signing Damian Lillard

However, if they were to open up some cap space, they could pursue one of the most coveted names on the open market. Sports Illustrated’s Jeremy Brener suggested that New York could target former Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard in free agency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Lillard and Brunson would both have significant pressure taken off their shoulders with the other in the backcourt. Lillard might not start with the Knicks, but he would be a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award,” Brener wrote. “Lillard might have some hesitance joining a team that he wouldn’t start for, but the whole reason he wanted a trade from the Portland Trail Blazers was to win a championship.”

Lillard is expected to miss the entire 2025-26 season with a torn achilles tendon that he suffered during last year’s playoffs. As a result, the Bucks waived Lillard and the $113 million he is still owed on his contract, leaving him with the ability to sign anywhere.

Lillard would be a huge signing for New York

It is still unclear if he will sign with a team this summer or wait until he’s healthy to sign, but the Knicks could be a team to watch for in the sweepstakes. Undoubtedly, the biggest concern will be how Lillard looks on the court upon returning, as an Achilles at his age (35) could shorten his career.

However, he was still one of the league’s top guards before suffering the injury. Last season with Milwaukee, he averaged 24.9 points and shot 38% from three in 58 games before he had to miss the rest of the regular season with a deep vein thrombosis in his right calf.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Achilles tear will keep him sidelined all next season, but New York could sign him to a smaller deal and have a deepened backcourt. The Knicks will probably need to open up cap space to have the flexibility to sign him, which could spell the end of a critical player or two.

New York has extensions to work out with Mikal Bridges and Mitchell Robinson, so more clarity on their financial situation could emerge soon. Nevertheless, expect the Knicks to show some level of interest in Lillard if he comes at an affordable price.