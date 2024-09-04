Could the Knicks target a strong replacement for 3-time All-Star power forward in a potential trade?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ All-NBA Forward, Julius Randle, has been in the spotlight leading up to the new season. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst suggested that Randle is “extremely tradable,” sparking discussions about the future of this key player for the Knicks. Randle’s potential departure has been a hot topic since he arrived in New York a few seasons ago. If the upcoming season doesn’t start well, a change of scenery for Randle may be on the cards.

Julius Randle signed a 4-year, $117,089,280 contract with the Knicks following his tremendous 2021 season. He has two more seasons remaining on his contract, with the next season being a player option. Randle’s average annual salary is $29 million, posing a challenge for the Knicks in potential trade discussions. The focus will not only be on moving Randle, but also on getting suitable value in return, particularly for help at the center position, which is a scarce market.

The Knicks could target quality big men in a Julius Randle trade

Nikola Vucevic, earning $20 million annually, is a prime candidate for a trade with New York. Adding another young piece to sweeten the trade would provide good value in exchange for Randle. Vucevic has been on the Knicks’ radar for some time. With a track record of consistently playing over 65 games in a season and impressive statistics, the Chicago Bulls big man could be the missing piece for a championship run.

Nicolas Claxton, a promising and highly regarded big man, could also be a valuable addition to the Knicks’ roster. Making $24 million next season, Claxton’s strong performance with the Brooklyn Nets last season makes him an attractive option for New York. With his remarkable shooting percentage and defensive skills, he could seamlessly fit into the team’s game plan.

The Knicks could pursue Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga, a restricted free agent for the Golden State Warriors, presents another potential trade opportunity. At 22, Kuminga has immense potential but may not align with the Warriors’ immediate needs. A trade between the two teams or a sign-and-trade scenario in the offseason could address both teams’ requirements for the near future. Kuminga’s skill set and potential make him a valuable asset that could benefit the Knicks in the long run.