Could the Knicks pull off a trade for Bulls’ sharp-shooting big man?

The New York Knicks badly need center depth behind Karl-Anthony Towns. Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson have yet to play a game this season, and it could be a while before the latter finally makes it back onto the court.

In the meantime, head coach Tom Thibodeau has been extra reliant on his starters to provide quality minutes early in the season. His only backup options at center are Jericho Sims and Ariel Hukporti, both of whom have provided little impact this season.

Nikola Vucevic tabbed as a potential trade target for the Knicks

Jed Katz of Sports Illustrated mentioned Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic as an option the Knicks can look to.

“Vucevic would play behind Karl-Anthony Towns, which would limit his production. The upside is that he could be an efficient floor spacing big without so much of a workload as a starter,” Katz wrote.

Vucevic, 34, is in his 14th NBA season but has continued to be one of the better offensive centers in the league. This season, he is averaging 20.9 points and 10.0 rebounds on career-high shooting percentages at 57.7% from the floor and 46.9% from three.

Vucevic would have a completely different role on the Knicks

The two-time All-Star would not be able to replicate those numbers if he were to come to the Knicks and play in a bench role, but he could provide them with a lethal scoring bench piece who can help them with their rebounding troubles as well. The Knicks rank towards the bottom in overall bench production, so Vucevic would take the second unit to another level.

Additionally, he is significantly more durable than Robinson. Vucevic has played at least 62 games in every season since the 2018-19 season and is a consistent all-around offensive force.

Vucevic is very affordable

Losing Robinson would significantly hamper their interior presence, as he is one of the best rim protectors and offensive rebounders in the league. However, the injury misfortune has hurt the Knicks, as he has suffered numerous lower-body injuries over the past few seasons and missed a large chunk of time last season with ankle injuries.

Vucevic wouldn’t be too expensive either, as Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported that his asking price could be at two second-round picks, which is a very affordable price for New York despite making two splash trades over the summer.

All the while, Vucevic would be an interesting fit with the Knicks given the massive role reduction, but the low asking price should entice New York to add to a potential championship roster. As the season progresses, expect the Knicks to be in the running for the prized Chicago big man.