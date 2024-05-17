Could the Knicks make a blockbuster trade for star Nets forward Mikal Bridges?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks could form a Villanova quartet by trading for Brooklyn Nets star Mikal Bridges this summer. Bridges is currently the franchise player for a struggling Nets franchise rebuilding after trading Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving at the 2022-23 NBA trade deadline.

Mock trade sends Mikal Bridges to the Knicks

Mar 1, 2023; New York, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) brings the ball up court against New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) during the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

While he’s shown signs that he can be a No. 1 guy in the league, a recent mock trade by Stephen Noh of The Sporting News sends the 27-year-old to the New York Knicks to play next to All-Star Julius Randle, as well as his former Villanova teammates in All-Star Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo next season:

Knicks get: Mikal Bridges

Nets get: Bojan Bogdanovic, Jericho Sims, 2024 Knicks first-round pick (no. 25 overall), 2025 First round pick via Bucks (top-four protected), 2026 Knicks first-round pick (unprotected)

Knicks win across the board in mock trade for Nets star Bridges

Jan 23, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges (1) and New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) chase after a loose ball during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The deal makes all the sense in the world for the Knicks. Primarily, they’re able to retain their three best players in Brunson, Randle, and OG Anunoby while adding a former All-Defensive First Team talent that is capable of scoring 20 points a night.

The Knicks would also be adding a versatile iron man at forward. Bridges has played a full regular season slate in five of his six seasons in the Association. He also shoots 48 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line as a spot-up shooting marksman and capable shot-creator. He is the prototypical component that every championship team desires.

New York would be giving up Bojan Bogdanovic’s expiring $19.03 million contract for the 2024-25 campaign along with a center in Jericho Sims who may no longer have a firm spot in their rotation following Isaiah Hartenstein’s breakout campaign and Precious Achiuwa’s presence on Broadway.

Knicks incentivize Nets to trade Bridges with three future first-rounders

Surrendering three first-round picks is a type of haul typically seen in trades for superstar players. However, to compensate for Bogdanovic’s age and Sims’ likely role as the Nets’ backup center behind Nic Claxton, the three picks would allow their general manager Sean Marks to add high-value talent around Cam Thomas, Cam Johnson Claxton, and Ben Simmons moving forward.