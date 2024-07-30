Could the Knicks add a former All-Star center in a trade with the Bulls?

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks have maintained a defensive identity, with Mitchell Robinson being a focal point during the rise. A new age is upon New York, and with expectations higher than they’ve been in decades, the Knicks must put all their chips on establishing a championship-winning team. A room for improvement still exists, and with durability being such an issue last season, having the right insurance raises the ceiling higher for New York.

Rumors have circulated all offseason around New York’s lack of depth following the departure of Isaiah Hartenstein. Fans have been questioning whether or not the team will make a trade for a new backup center and what a potential trade package could look like. One of the latest scenarios circulating the news cycle is a deal that sends Chicago Bulls veteran big man Nikola Vucevic to New York in exchange for Robinson and backup guard Miles McBride.

Could the Knicks target Nikola Vucevic in a potential trade?

NBA insider Marc Stein hinted that New York could be a destination for the former All-Star Vucevic, currently on a Chicago team looking to rebuild (h/t Geoff Magliocchetti of Sports Illustrated). Jason Burgos of Sportsnaut theorizes that, with Robinson’s frequent injury woes and lack of an offensive repertoire, trading for Vucevic would upgrade the position overall.

Vucevic has been quietly one of the most reliable big men in the association. In 14 seasons, Vucevic only has two that he didn’t play in 65 games or more. Compare that to Robinson — in four of his six seasons he’s played 65 games or less.

The regular season is one side, but the playoffs require versatility in the rotation to keep defenses on their toes. What Robinson lacks on offense, he’s more than capable of on defense, but Vucevic gives New York a better chance in the playoffs.

The two-way option Vucevic provides is undeniable, and his passing ability will open the floor even more than Hartenstein’s did. Vucevic has five games in his career with ten assists or more while averaging 3.3 assists per game last season. A move to New York would mean his points per game go down, yet on potentially the best roster he’s ever been a part of, Vucevic concern will allow him to maximize his skills in passing and on defense.

Vucevic averaged 18 points and 10 rebounds last season and had a career-best shooting 40% from three-point range on six attempts per game in 2021. Next to Julius Randle, this has the potential to be the best frontcourt in the NBA.

Vucevic, now 33 years old, would be in his best position to win an NBA championship. Much like Marc Gasol was to the 2019 Toronto Raptors, Vucevic might be that missing piece to alter the dynamic and unpredictable approach of the 2024 New York Knicks.