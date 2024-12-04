Could Knicks’ injured center be traded at the deadline?

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson is one of the more impactful big men in the NBA, but he continues to struggle with injuries that limit his effectiveness with the team. This season, he has yet to see the court as he recovers from offseason ankle surgery, and he missed 51 regular season games and most of the playoffs last year with ankle injuries.

Mitchell Robinson continues to deal with injuries

Lower body injuries have haunted Robinson for most of his career, which has kept him out of action for long stretches of time. His absence is perhaps being felt the most this season despite the Knicks trading for Karl-Anthony Towns in the offseason, as the drop-off in defensive output by the team overall has been noticeable this season.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In his career, he averages 1.9 blocks per game and 3.7 offensive rebounds. He is a dominant force down low when he is on the court, and there is no denying his talent on the interior.

Though Robinson is expected to return at some point this season, banking on his health is a risky bet that New York can’t keep placing. Additionally, the Knicks have $15 million per season attached to Robinson, and the lack of availability makes him arguably the team’s biggest trade candidate.

“The Knicks have a depleted bench with Robinson and Precious Achiuwa sidelined, so they need reinforcements fast. Robinson could be swapped for a center who has more offense with enough defense and rebounding to be a net positive on that end. The Florida native isn’t much of a factor on offense aside from putting up points in the paint and grabbing second-chance opportunities, which was a factor in New York benching him last season for Isaiah Hartenstein,” Sports Illustrated’s Jed Katz wrote.

The Knicks need depth badly

There are a lot of young teams with intriguing players that can help the Knicks right away. Robinson is only 26 years old, so a fresh start elsewhere could benefit his career. The Knicks need improvements mostly in the frontcourt, as Jericho Sims has been the primary backup behind Towns with Robinson out.

Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

The Knicks could potentially move Robinson for a more durable big man who can contribute in a similar way Robinson would. Players like Nick Richards from the Charlotte Hornets and Drew Eubanks from the Utah Jazz are potential trade targets for them.

As the season progresses, the trade market will heat up, and it is likely that teams will be asking the Knicks about Robinson’s availability on the market. Whether or not they cut ties with their longest-tenured player remains to be seen.