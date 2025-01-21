Can Knicks’ All-Star center enter top 3 of MVP ladder this season?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

With the 2024-25 NBA season just over halfway through, New York Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns can enter the top three in league MVP consideration.

Knicks: Karl-Anthony Towns is in the MVP mix in 2024-25

The NBA’s latest Kia MVP Ladder, published by Shaun Powell, was released on Sunday, with Towns coming in at No. 4 overall. Powell said this about the Kentucky product:

“His case: Towns is dealing with wrist and thumb issues and had to sit a game; neither injury is considered serious enough to bench him for an extended period,” Powell wrote. “Otherwise, the consistently high-level performances by Towns keep him high on the Ladder. He went for 30 and 18 against Antetokounmpo and the Bucks before the injury and has a decent chance to be named a starter for the All-Star Game.”

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Towns has uphill battle to usurp top-3 MVP candidates

Towns has had his name all over this season. He has the Knicks (28-16) comfortably settled as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. He is averaging 25.4 points, 13.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 44.9 percent shooting from three-point range.

The players that came in ahead of the 2015 No. 1 overall pick were Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets), and Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) in respective order.

Gilgeous-Alexander is the NBA’s leading scorer at 31.5 PPG, is No. 3 in steals (2.1 steals per game), and has led the Thunder to a 15-2 record over their last 17 games including big wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. Jokic is a tick away from averaging a 30-point triple-double with 30.1 PPG, 13.2 RPG, and 9.9 APG, while Antetokounmpo is boasting 31.5 PPG, 12 RPG, and 6.0 APG.

Thus, Towns may have to beef up his stats, particularly in the scoring and distribution departments, and reverse the course of New York’s 4-6 record over the last 10 games to eclipse one or more of the three aforementioned stars.