Boston sports legend thinks Knicks are on the brink of a championship

Credit: Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

The inaugural Fanatics Fest took place in New York City in August, celebrating sports entertainment from various fields and featuring top athletes from all of the major sports leagues, including the NBA’s New York Knicks.

Sports legends and celebrities such as Mike Tyson, Cody Rhodes, and Kevin Durant gathered at the event. New York Knicks players Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson hosted a live edition of their podcast “Roommates Show,” with special guest Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion showed love to Brunson and Hart, and expressed his confidence in the Knicks’ ability to bring home a championship.

Tom Brady to the Knicks: ‘I have a feeling you’re gonna get there’

Brady had a wonderful conversation on stage with rap legend Lil Wayne, discussing their lives, careers, and journeys to the top. As a seven-time Superbowl champion, Brady shared words of encouragement for the New York Knicks, stating, “I have a feeling you’re gonna get there,” referring to the NBA Finals. He understands the difference between the process of reaching the top and actually performing on the biggest stage.

Following the acquisitions of OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges, it’s becoming clear to the basketball community that the New York Knicks are no longer a laughing stock and a losing franchise. The organization is now seen as credible from top to bottom. The respect shown by Brady, a longtime member of the New England Patriots, indicates that the Knicks are breaking away from the stigma associated with the franchise in popular culture.

It’s becoming evident that everyone wants to be a fan of the Knicks. Playing in the most decorated and historical sports arena in the world, when the New York Knicks are good, more stars come out to support them, regardless of who’s on the roster. Ben Stiller, arguably the most well-known Knicks fan after Spike Lee, has shown tremendous love for the team like never before, setting the stage for what could be the most star-studded season in Knicks history.