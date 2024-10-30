Bombshell buyout rumor links Knicks to former No. 1 overall pick

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The rich usually get richer, even in the NBA, and let’s just say, if Brooklyn Nets former All-Star Ben Simmons becomes available on the open market by midseason, the New York Knicks could continue that truthful stigma.

Yes, Simmons has only played 60 games over the last four seasons. Undoubtedly, the former 2016 No. 1 overall pick has been hampered by injuries that have created more wear and tear on his body. And unfortunately, his play when last seen at an All-Star level in 2020-21, tapered off with a playoff blunder in Game 7 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals against the Atlanta Hawks that remains in the minds of many.

That out of the way, Simmons doesn’t even need to look for his own shot to be effective on the floor, and that, coupled with his gifted feel for the game could be invaluable to a Knicks team that needs all that they can get to dethrone the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference and keep the rest of their rivals like the Philadelphia 76ers and Indiana Pacers at bay.

Knicks: Nets star Ben Simmons labeled as buyout candidate by NBA analyst

Bill Simmons seems to think so too. That’s why he went on his eponymous “Bill Simmons Podcast” and introduced this dream scenario that could position New York to pull off what could be one of the most impactful deals of the year, saying this:

“I think he has a chance to become one of the most fascinating February buyout guys … he’s kind of exactly what the Knicks need,” the sports analyst said.

I’m watching this Ben Simmons thing because if he can prove that he’s healthy over the next three months … either’s he’s a trade or he’s a buyout guy, but I actually think he could have an impact on the playoff race playing 18 to 20 minutes a game for a really good team.”

On its face, the Knicks are cap-strapped with $188 million on their books this year and $193.4M for 2025-26. They are also loaded in their starting five. The Knicks have Miles McBride showing out off the bench and Precious Achiuwa as well as Mitchell Robinson waiting to return from injuries. Nevertheless, there’s much reason for the Knicks to seize any opportunity they could have to sign Ben Simmons off of the free agency market if bought out.

Simmons is still a high-level passer and rebounder for the Knicks to monitor

The Australian talent’s numbers over the last three years are promising, but underwhelming at points in the same breath. He’s put up 6.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and six assists as well as 1.2 steals from 2022-23 through 2023-24. This season, he’s showing his chops as a distributor and defender yet again with 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists in 24 minutes of nightly action. That begs to question, could Simmons be to the Knicks what Draymond Green is to the Warriors in a lesser capacity?

The Knicks lost Donte DiVincenzo to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Karl-Anthony Towns blockbuster trade. They need another playmaker that can help them play fast. It was the single most impactful adjustment to their offense that catalyzed their most successful overall season in 24 years in 2023-24. Simmons not only wastes no time in pushing the ball up the floor, where he can finish with authority or create scintillating passes on the break, but he also knows how to distribute in the half-court with his back to or away from the basket.

Simmons’ physical gifts and defensive skills could lift the Knicks to a title

Defensively, there’s a reason why he was twice named to the All-Defensive First Team. Those three qualities alone could catapult the Knicks to championship heights coming from their second unit. He can also help New York as a small-ball five akin to Green.

It’s going to be a long 50-plus game road back to prominence for Simmons into February, but if he shows out up until the All-Star break as Bill Simmons accentuated, he’ll be a name that many across the league speak glowingly about once more. The drop-off in his health and play creates a situation where, in all likelihood, the former 2020 All-NBA Third Team honoree will have to settle for a veteran’s minimum contract until he earns higher dollars commensurate to his play. The Knicks would have little to lose and the world to gain from keeping a hawk-eye on his situation in Brooklyn as the campaign progresses.