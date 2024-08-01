A fresh look at the Knicks’ center room after Achiuwa extension

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks’ front office, led by president of basketball operations Leon Rose, has established a winning culture on the verge of ultimate success. Rumors have been swirling, keeping fans on edge concerning the lack of depth in the rotation at center.

Nevertheless, the Knicks have re-signed forward/center Precious Achiuwa on a one-year, $6 million dollar deal. Reintroducing Achiuwa behind starting center Mitchell Robinson solidifies the Knicks as contenders in the NBA.

Precious Achiuwa’s impact on the Knicks:

Achiuwa shined under the guise of head coach Tom Thibodeau, having an impressive five-game stretch in late February, averaging 15 points and 12 rebounds. The versatile defensive impact and durability of Achiuwa made him one of the most reliable options last season.

In stretches plagued by injury, it was Achiuwa stepping up to bring the tenacity required. From January 30th through February, Achiuwa averaged 12 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes per game. A stretch of games that saw Achiuwa starting against Anthony Davis, Joel Embiid, and Kristaps Porzingis only hardened the sixth-year center.

Achiuwa is only 24 years old, and he still has years left before he enters his prime. His intangibles for the game and ability to defend multiple positions using length and quickness means double trouble when he and Robinson share the floor. The expectation is that he will come off the bench behind Robinson, but with Achiuwa capable of also playing multiple positions, will allow New York to run lengthy lineups with great defense.

The Knicks’ expectations continue to rise

The Knicks, as currently constructed, can win the Eastern Conference. The Eastern Conference isn’t the cakewalk it once was, and there are five to six teams that could make it out with luck on their side. Vital reasons New York stands out among the crowd are defense and versatility.

Much like the Boston Celtics, New York has multiple potential first options with stellar defending all-around. The Knicks news cycle has been dominated by rumors of trades and ‘upgrades,’ but in true Knicks fashion, the best fit was to bring back Precious Achiuwa, who comes with few questions, untapped potential, and a high work ethic.

The unorthodox market made this off-season a head-scratcher for many free agents. Achiuwa taking a one-year deal, to again prove his growth and potential will allow him to maximize his contract negotiations next season.