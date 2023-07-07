3 Knicks Summer League players with high upside

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Knicks embark on their annual stint in the Summer League this Saturday, attention turns to their two-way and undrafted prospects. The Knicks’ Summer League lineup uniquely lacks a selection from this year’s draft. Yet, there are a few names on the roster worth noting.

The Summer League’s Standouts

Let’s delve into three standout players on this year’s Summer League roster who may steal the spotlight:

1. Isaiah Roby: The Veteran Prospect

Isaiah Roby, the most experienced NBA player on the Summer League roster, has four NBA seasons to his name. The 25-year-old signed with the Knicks just before last season’s playoffs, following 42 games with the San Antonio Spurs where he averaged 4.1 points in approximately 11 minutes per game.

With the Knicks having traded Obi Toppin, there’s a void to fill in the backup Power Forward position if they choose to return to a traditional 10-man rotation. As the free agency market shrinks, Roby is well-placed to take Toppin’s spot.

Known for efficient scoring across the court, Roby has career averages of 48.5% shooting from the floor and 35.1% from outside. A strong performance in the Summer League could secure his spot on next season’s roster.

2. Khalid Moore: The Undrafted Gem

Khalid Moore, the relatively unknown, undrafted Forward from Fordham, has significant potential. He recorded his best collegiate season last year, with averages of 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 48.6% shooting from the field, and 35.1% from beyond the arc.

His scoring and rebounding prowess as a 6’7″ forward adds intrigue to his game. An impressive Summer League run could land him a two-way contract with New York. Although he’s unlikely to impact the NBA roster this coming season, his potential can’t be underestimated.

3. Jaylen Martin: The Raw Talent

Jaylen Martin, signed by the Knicks as a UDFA shortly after the draft, spent last season with the Overtime Elite squad. The 19-year-old averaged 14 points, 5.9 rebounds, and shot 37.6% from the floor.

His relatively low field goal percentage is attributed to his three-point shooting where he managed just 26.7% on six attempts per game. However, his 49.1% on two-point attempts highlights his proficiency inside. The Summer League will provide Martin an opportunity to refine his game, focusing less on three-point shots and more on his strength inside.

The Summer League Outlook

This year’s Summer League squad may lack lottery picks or high-profile prospects, but there are certainly intriguing players to watch. Sooner rather than later, they could make significant contributions to the Knicks’ NBA roster.

The Knicks’ first Summer League game, against the Philadelphia 76ers, is set for Saturday at 5 PM EST and will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Follow this writer on Twitter: @DylanBacker_