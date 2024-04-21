Zach Wilson skipping Jets voluntary offseason workouts while trade talks stall

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Quarterback Zach Wilson is opting not to participate in the New York Jets’ voluntary workouts as he waits to be traded from the team. The team reported for workouts earlier this week without Wilson in uniform.

Per SNY, Jets general manager Joe Douglas spoke to the media on Friday and labeled Wilson “an asset” that would be valuable if retained on the roster or traded, the latter of which is preferred by both parties. The Jets remain consistent in their position regarding the 24-year-old QB as he remains steadfast in his yearning to be dealt.

Wilson’s third NFL campaign was not enough to convince the Jets that he’s their QB of the future

Dec 18, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) breaks a tackle by Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,271 passing yards and an 8-7 TD-INT ratio for the Jets in 12 games, 11 of which he started in the 2023 NFL season.

While he had big moments throughout the year, including an upset 22-16 Week 1 win over the Buffalo Bills after starting QB Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon four plays into the game, the BYU product was not able to deliver enough wins midseason when the defense rounded into one of the best units in the league and the team had hopes of Rodgers returning in December.

As a result, Wilson was swapped in and out of the lineup as Jets head coach Robert Saleh sought a solution under center. He finished with a 4-7 record to his name.

Jets may not have room for Wilson with offseason moves & draft picks threatening QB depth chart slot

Nov 6, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reacts during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wilson was adamant in wanting a trade shortly after the season ended and the Jets met him where he was at. They agreed to look for a trade partner to satisfy his wishes, but nothing has materialized yet.

The Jets own the No. 10 pick in the NFL Draft, and whether or not they use it on a top-shelf quarterback prospect, they are likely to take a suitable talent in a later round to cultivate as Rodgers’ soon-to-be replacement. That on top of their offseason acquisition of veteran QB playmaker Tyrod Taylor pushes Wilson out of a hopeful second-string slot even if he wanted to stay on the roster.