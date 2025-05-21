Which Jets star will be the first one extended from 2022 NFL Draft class?

Credit: Anne-Marie Caruso / USA TODAY NETWORK

Sauce Gardner, Garrett Wilson, Jermaine Johnson II, and Breece Hall. “The Big Four” that came out of the New York Jets’ 2022 NFL Draft class. They are all going to need to be paid sooner rather than later.

The first three were all first-round draft picks. Each of them has had their fifth-year option accepted. This leaves only Breece Hall going into the season on a contract year. However, does this mean he will be the first of the class to get extended?

The Jets’ 2022 class has many extension candidates

RB Breece Hall

Breece Hall is an extremely talented running back, and that was on full display in the 2023 season. He finished near the top of the league in yards (1,585 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage). Entering the 2024 season, Hall was seen as one of the best young running backs in the league.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

But last season, he hit a bit of a lull. He had fewer yards, touchdowns, and more fumbles than the season prior. He seemed a little off, but many speculate that that could have been caused by the Jets’ awkward situation at quarterback.

But, do I believe the Jets pay him first? No. There are bigger priorities than a running back, which is seen as the most replaceable position.

EDGE Jermaine Johnson II

In his first fully healthy season (2023), Jermaine Johnson II earned a Pro Bowl nod. He is a fantastic defensive lineman, however, he has dealt with injury problems throughout his career. Johnson’s 2024 campaign was cut short after just two games played due to a torn Achilles. However, he does seem to be on pace to be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

Credit: Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he stays healthy, Johnson can be a pillar to this Jets’ roster and defense, but health is a question mark. As a result, he likely will not be the first player to get paid out of this draft class, despite being very talented and playing a premium position.

The final two guys are just on a different level.

WR Garrett Wilson

Garrett Wilson has proven to be one of the best wide receivers in the National Football League. Last season, he had his best with new career-highs in receptions (101), receiving yards (1,104), and touchdowns (seven).

Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

He has proven himself in this league, doing it all without a truly great quarterback in their prime getting him the ball. With the wide receiver market trending upwards as it is, he could be the first from the 2022 draft class to get signed.

There shouldn’t be any barriers to paying Wilson either, as he has proven himself and has stayed relatively healthy through his three years.

CB Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner is seen across the league as a top-five cornerback. With that being said, his 2024 was a step back from the two previous years, leaving many a bit confused.

Credit: Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Do I believe that there is anything to worry about with Sauce? No, probably not. His length, coverage, and pure shut-down abilities are evident on nearly every snap.

But with Patrick Surtain II getting a big extension, the Jets may be hesitant to give Sauce record-breaking money.

Final Decision

Wilson and Gardner are the two players it all comes down to. They are both phenomenal players, who bring unique skill sets to both sides of the ball, and who really changed this franchise a few years back, with the help of some others.

But for my decision, Gardner is one of those guys you can not let go. He is above and beyond a top-three cornerback. Despite having a “down” year in 2024, he was still elite in many categories compared to his peers.

Gardner will be a leader, a good mentor, and just an outstanding football player for years to come. The same can be said about Wilson, as he is arguably a top 10-12 receiver in the league.

In my opinion, both players need to be re-signed. The Jets should work diligently to get deals done with both Gardner and Wilson sooner, rather than later.